Girls Basketball | Vienna rallies in the third quarter to beat Goreville

VIENNA — After starting the third quarter against Chester on a 24-0 run to win last year, Vienna did it again Thursday evening. Vienna went on an 11-0 run to open the third quarter against Goreville to erase a six-point deficit and take a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter en route to a 59-37 win over the Lady Blackcats.

“Knock on wood we’ve been on in the third quarter,” said Vienna coach Rick Metcalf. “Again it was a tale of two halves. We go after it in the second half. If we can ever put it all together, who knows how good we can be.”

Vienna won its fourth in a row to improve to 6-1 and 4-1 in the conference, while Goreville dropped to 4-5 and 3-3 in the Black Diamond West.

“It was a big conference game tonight,” Metcalf said. “If you got any hopes for a conference championship, you got to get this one at home against Goreville.”

Goreville opened the third quarter with Katie Bernard splitting a pair of free throws and Miley Kwiatkowski sinking a 3-pointer, but after that it was all Vienna, starting with a steal and a layup by Addison Bent.

Emma Rush followed with a 3-pointer and Emme Treat then stole the ball and sank a three. A minute later Treat sank another 3 to finish the 11-0 run.