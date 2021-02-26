Girls Basketball | Vienna rallies in the third quarter to beat Goreville

VIENNA — After starting the third quarter against Chester on a 24-0 run to win last year, Vienna did it again Thursday evening. Vienna went on an 11-0 run to open the third quarter against Goreville to erase a six-point deficit and take a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter en route to a 59-37 win over the Lady Blackcats.
“Knock on wood we’ve been on in the third quarter,” said Vienna coach Rick Metcalf. “Again it was a tale of two halves. We go after it in the second half. If we can ever put it all together, who knows how good we can be.”
Vienna won its fourth in a row to improve to 6-1 and 4-1 in the conference, while Goreville dropped to 4-5 and 3-3 in the Black Diamond West.
“It was a big conference game tonight,” Metcalf said. “If you got any hopes for a conference championship, you got to get this one at home against Goreville.”
Goreville opened the third quarter with Katie Bernard splitting a pair of free throws and Miley Kwiatkowski sinking a 3-pointer, but after that it was all Vienna, starting with a steal and a layup by Addison Bent.
Emma Rush followed with a 3-pointer and Emme Treat then stole the ball and sank a three. A minute later Treat sank another 3 to finish the 11-0 run.
Goreville snapped the run with a free throw, but the Lady Eagles were off to races again with Treat sinking her fourth 3-pointer. Haylie Oliver then stole the ball and scored and followed with a putback to complete an 18-1 run to put the game away.
Treat led Vienna with 15 points, followed by Oliver with 14 and Natalie Webb with 10. For the game, the Lady Eagles made 11-of-19 from beyond the arc.
“The whole team and our defense in particular has been playing really well,” Metcalf said. “The other night against Chester we got down by 14 in the first half and came back in the third quarter and went on a 24-0 run to start the third..”
Goreville jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open the game which included a 3-pointer by Abby King, but the Lady Eagles cut the lead down to four thanks to two from long distance by Treat.
However, Abby Compton stole the ball and went the distance for a layup with 19.1 seconds left to give the Lady Blackcats a 12-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Goreville held a seven-point lead with 1:44 left in the half when Vienna came roaring back starting with a 3-pointer by Oliver with 57.2 seconds remaining.
Goreville then turned the ball over with five seconds left. Emmy Vinson was fouled on a shot from the right side with 1.3 seconds left on the clock and converted both free throws to cut the lead to two, 21-19, at the half.
After shooting just 2-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, in the first quarter and missing its first five shots in the second quarter the Lady Eagles made 4-of-9, including two 3-pointers, to make their final run.