Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year | Harrisburg’s Lydia Miller

“She’s a three-sport valedictorian,” said Rider, a softball player at Western Kentucky. “That tells you a lot.”

Rider called Miller driven. Stewart referred to her as organized. To Miller, it’s just a matter of doing what has to be done, when the time comes for it.

When it’s time for her to put on the thinking cap, no problem. When it’s time for her to drop a double-double on an opponent or drill the game-winning hit on the softball field, mission accomplished.

“I’ve put in a lot of work,” she said. “I’m just trying to show my good work ethic, go to practices and classes like I’m supposed to.”

Miller’s appetite for hard work came in handy last winter in a situation where she would have just as soon not wanted to display it. A knee injury cost her a junior season of basketball, which might have prevented Davis, Rider and a talented senior class from a longer postseason run.

However, Miller rehabbed her knee in time to make a dramatic contribution to the softball team. She saved Harrisburg from a stunning upset to Saline County rival Eldorado in a regional final, ripping a two-run walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 verdict.