Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year | Harrisburg’s Lydia Miller

On February 13, Harrisburg’s Lydia Miller converted a 3-point play in overtime that enabled the Bulldogs’ girls basketball team to squeak past Anna-Jonesboro for the Class 2A Vienna Regional title.
Minutes after the team bus headed up Route 45 for the happy trip home, coach Jake Stewart walked up the aisle, shaking players’ hands and thanking them for the effort. As he walked back to the front seat, he saw a light coming on behind him.
“It was Lydia, reading a book for a homework assignment,” Stewart said. “Everyone’s excited, celebrating a regional title, and there she is with a reading lamp. That’s just her personality, it’s who she is.
“She’s the prime example of a student-athlete.”
That’s just one reason why Miller is the 2019-20 Southern Illinoisan Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She’s the second straight Harrisburg girl to win the honor, following Karsyn Davis, and the sixth Bulldog to earn the award since 1994.
Miller’s list of accomplishments could just about take up the entire story. She earned 10 letters in four different sports, finished as the co-valedictorian of her senior class with a 4.325 average and was a member of eight different clubs at Harrisburg while also lending a hand in multiple community activities.
One of Miller’s former teammates, Madeline Rider, a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, marvels at what Miller pulled off.
“She’s a three-sport valedictorian,” said Rider, a softball player at Western Kentucky. “That tells you a lot.”
Rider called Miller driven. Stewart referred to her as organized. To Miller, it’s just a matter of doing what has to be done, when the time comes for it.
When it’s time for her to put on the thinking cap, no problem. When it’s time for her to drop a double-double on an opponent or drill the game-winning hit on the softball field, mission accomplished.
“I’ve put in a lot of work,” she said. “I’m just trying to show my good work ethic, go to practices and classes like I’m supposed to.”
Miller’s appetite for hard work came in handy last winter in a situation where she would have just as soon not wanted to display it. A knee injury cost her a junior season of basketball, which might have prevented Davis, Rider and a talented senior class from a longer postseason run.
However, Miller rehabbed her knee in time to make a dramatic contribution to the softball team. She saved Harrisburg from a stunning upset to Saline County rival Eldorado in a regional final, ripping a two-run walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning for an 8-7 verdict.
“That’s Lydia in a nutshell,” Rider said. “She overcame adversity because she wanted to be there for her teammates.”
A healthy Miller joined Lauren McDaniel as a prolific 1-2 punch this winter. Miller averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, canning 70 percent of her foul shots and helping the Bulldogs win the SIRR Ohio title.
Earning three all-tournament team selections, Miller was named an honorable mention pick on the Associated Press Class 2A team.
“It meant the world to me,” she said of her senior season. “I was sitting on the sidelines last year thinking, ‘If I were in the game, this wouldn’t be happening.’ It was really hard to sit out. But this year was amazing and fun.”
Miller will attend the University of Mississippi in August, studying Biomedical Engineering. Oxford is roughly 4 ½ hours and a few cultures southwest of Harrisburg, but count Miller ready for the challenge.
One man willing to bet on her is the one who saw her turn on a reading lamp in the midst of a championship celebration.
“She’s a great kid, a great person in our community that people look up to,” Stewart said. “She’s the prime example of a student-athlete. The way she manages her time, takes all AP classes and maintains an A-plus average shows it can be done.”
