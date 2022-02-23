Herrin's Roberts steps down as girls hoop coach

HERRIN — Herrin High School girls basketball coach Chris Roberts is stepping away from his basketball duties after having served the last five seasons with the Tigers. He will continue to serve the school district as an assistant baseball coach.

Roberts, 45, said he has coached basketball for 21 years - five at Herrin, nine at Marion, and seven as an assistant boys coach at Benton, his hometown.

"It was time," Roberts said this week of his decision. "Twenty-one years of basketball is a lot. Maybe I will get back into basketball coaching down the road, but I need time to recharge the battery."

Roberts said he thoroughly enjoyed finishing up with a varsity team that featured eight seniors.

"I was particularly close to this group. We had a good season. We went 16-14. I thought the girls played really well," he said. "Again, I will continue to serve as an assistant baseball coach here. But I'm sure I will miss coaching basketball, especially when that first game rolls around. I'll miss being around the girls and miss putting together game plans."

Roberts said one of his most enjoyable moments was when the Tigers overcame a deficit to beat a good Vienna ballclub a couple of years ago.

"Madisyn Blankenship (now a player at John A. Logan College) hit a 3-pointer from the corner to win the game for us. That come-from-behind win always stood out to me as one of the best wins I had here. I've coached a lot of good basketball players at Herrin. I just need time away from the game."

Roberts isn't the only coach to step away from girls basketball. Lead assistant Mike Mooneyham resigned also after having dedicated 40 years to coaching both boys and girls basketball in Herrin and Johnston City. Mooneyham is best remembered for leading the Herrin Tigers boys team to a runner-up finish at the state tournament in 2002.

That only leaves junior varsity coach Shawn Ladd and Whitney Houseworth on staff at the high school level.

Herrin High School Athletic Director Andrew Anderson offered "no comment for now."

