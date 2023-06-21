CHRISTOPHER — Amiah Hargrove has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The First Team All-State Christopher Bearcats basketball player said in March that she had narrowed her choices to Iowa, Illinois and Harvard, but was apparently more impressed with the University of Nebraska after making a recent visit.

Hargrove made her big announcement via Twitter late Wednesday afternoon. She was unavailable for comment.

Hargrove scored 866 points (24.7 per game) this past season and yanked down 9.2 rebounds each contest.

Moreover, the 6-foot-2 junior tacked on 2.3 steals, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks each game. She also converted a stunning 62% of her field goal opportunities, including 35% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Hargrove was almost automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down 85% or 134-of-157.

The junior forward twice eclipsed 50 points this season, pouring in 51 against Salem and 55 against Cobden. The latter is a school record.

Largely because of Hargrove’s dominance, the Bearcats made their first-ever trip to the state tournament in girls or boys sports, placing second to Okawville in Class 1A, capturing Black Diamond Conference (West Division), regional, sectional, and Super-Sectional titles along the way.

For her efforts, Hargrove was selected First Team All-State by The Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.