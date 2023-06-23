NASHVILLE – An experienced hand will once again guide the Nashville High School girls basketball team.

Dempsey Witte, a 1997 Nashville graduate with 20 years of coaching experience at the school, was awarded the head coaching position, replacing Doug Althoff, who steps aside after posting a 166-68 record in eight seasons at the helm.

“Coach Witte brings with him a wealth of experience to this position,” said Nashville High School Athletic Director Shaun Renth. “He has coached so many different sports here and has been an integral part of the girls basketball program as an assistant.”

Renth said moving Witte from lead assistant to the head coaching position is the proper move.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a more detail-oriented coach than Dempsey,” Renth said. “We’re very excited to have him heading up our girls basketball program. I know that he will do a tremendous job.”

Stability has been a theme in the Hornettes’ success over the decades. Mike Taylor coached the team for 13 years in the 1980s and went 251-78. Wendy Porter followed up with an eight-year run at 142-67 and Wayne Harre led Nashville to 412 wins against only 77 losses in his 15-year run, including a state championship in 2013. Althoff followed Harre.

The bar has been set high for Witte.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Witte said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching sports (football, softball, track and basketball) here at Nashville the last 20 years. When it comes to basketball, I’ve had a chance to work with some great coaches in Wayne and Doug.

“We’re going to make sure our teams continue to work hard and play the game the right way,” he said. “We will adjust our strategy to best fit our talent. We did graduate six seniors, but I like our overall team depth. I think we will be very competitive within the conference.”

After graduating from Nashville, Witte received his associate degree from Kaskaskia College in Centralia and then his bachelor’s degree from SIU-Edwardsville in marketing. He added a teaching certification from McKendree University at Lebanon. He was hired as a teacher aide upon completing his education and was later hired as a full-time teacher. He teaches computer technology and behind-the-wheel driving at the high school.

Witte and his wife, Jenny, have three children: Dawson-9, Sienna-7, and Sylvia-5.