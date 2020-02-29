Prep Girls Basketball | Carterville sends seniors out in style, claims 3rd at state

NORMAL — The dam almost broke for Matt Crain after the game.
The dam broke a lot sooner than that in Carterville’s romp through the third-place game on Saturday at the Class 2A girls basketball tournament.
The Lions led for all but 14 seconds of a 61-38 victory over Port Byron Riverdale at Redbird Arena, sending their three seniors out in style with a school-record 32nd win and their 112th against only 17 losses.
Minutes after his daughter, Abbey Crain, tied a state tournament record by canning Carterville’s eighth 3-pointer of the game, Matt Crain’s voice caught and the emotions started to flow when asked what it meant to coach this group.
“They’ve been waiting for this,” he said, smiling as the lump in his throat grew. “I’m going to miss them. I’ve been part of them for this weekend here. I was hard on them, but they always came back, even when they were their maddest at me.
“Today was the height of it. It’s why they always came back. Because deep down in their soul, they knew they wanted to be here for this weekend and do something that hadn’t been done for this school. They more than did that.”
The postmortems were more interesting than the game. The Lions (32-3) didn’t mess around against the overmatched Rams (28-5), scoring the first 10 points and then using a 19-2 run in a 4:13 span of the second quarter to up the margin to 38-16 just before halftime.
Even as Carterville failed to score for the first 5:52 of the fourth quarter, its lead never dipped below 14. It was much too athletic for Riverdale, which made just 13 of 36 field goals and had trouble completing passes at times, let alone getting into an offense.
Jeniah Thompson pumped in a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Megan Barton added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Abbey Crain scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.
The Crains got to share one last hug on the floor after Abbey’s final act as a high school player — that top of the key 3.
“It was cool because I got to share that moment with him and all my teammates,” Abbey Crain said. “Jeniah and I have been playing together since sixth grade, and it was always a dream of ours to come here and play on a bigger stage.
“That (last) shot, I don’t know … it just felt right to take it. You’ve got to go out on a bang, I guess.”
The first half was almost like a personal game of HORSE between Crain and Thompson at times. Crain drilled two 3-pointers in the first 2:15. When the Rams drew within 19-14 early in the second quarter, Thompson ripped off seven straight points to restore a double-figure lead for the game’s final 20:19.
Crain and Thompson combined for 13 straight points in that run, trading high-arcing 3-pointers that would have counted for 3 in a league that pays you to play.
“Short of punching them, I don’t know how you stop someone from hitting a 25-footer with a hand in their face,” cracked Riverdale coach Jay Hatch.
Carterville nearly set another record no team could have ever broken. It made it through the first 26:23 without a turnover until Crain tossed a bounce pass out of bounds. The Lions finished the game with just two miscues.
It was a fitting end for a team that lived up to every expectation placed on it back in the fall. They wore the bullseye all year and passed every test, except for Friday night against a two-time defending champion that had to work all 32 minutes to beat them.
After the 63-54 loss to Chicago Marshall, Matt Crain said his team would be ready to play. It didn’t take long to see that was the case.
“It means a lot to go out with a win,” said Thompson. “It’s an honor being here, whether you finish second, third or fourth, but you always want to win the last game.”