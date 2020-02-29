Prep Girls Basketball | Carterville sends seniors out in style, claims 3rd at state

NORMAL — The dam almost broke for Matt Crain after the game.

The dam broke a lot sooner than that in Carterville’s romp through the third-place game on Saturday at the Class 2A girls basketball tournament.

The Lions led for all but 14 seconds of a 61-38 victory over Port Byron Riverdale at Redbird Arena, sending their three seniors out in style with a school-record 32nd win and their 112th against only 17 losses.

Minutes after his daughter, Abbey Crain, tied a state tournament record by canning Carterville’s eighth 3-pointer of the game, Matt Crain’s voice caught and the emotions started to flow when asked what it meant to coach this group.

“They’ve been waiting for this,” he said, smiling as the lump in his throat grew. “I’m going to miss them. I’ve been part of them for this weekend here. I was hard on them, but they always came back, even when they were their maddest at me.

“Today was the height of it. It’s why they always came back. Because deep down in their soul, they knew they wanted to be here for this weekend and do something that hadn’t been done for this school. They more than did that.”