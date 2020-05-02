Prep Girls Basketball | Coach Knowles' death strikes Chester hard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The tears came quickly and hard, as they often do when someone close to you dies.

“I was the flower girl in his wedding,” Chester principal Missy Meyer said Saturday morning of Pat Knowles. “His wife was my babysitter.”

Knowles, the three-time girls basketball coach of the Yellow Jackets who enjoyed the most successful season of his career this past winter, died Wednesday morning from cancer at 67 years old. He passed at his Chester home, surrounded by family, including his wife of 43 years.

It was the second time the Yellow Jackets’ girls basketball program has been rocked by tragedy in the last five weeks. Assistant coach Jennifer King battled cancer for close to nine years before she passed on March 28. King left behind a husband and a coffee shop.

Knowles’ departure shook Meyer and many others to their core. While he wasn’t a teacher, he imparted his share of life lessons on and off the floor. He spent most of the last 20 years coaching multiple sports at Chester and St. John Lutheran School in Chester.