Prep Girls Basketball | Harrisburg seeks fifth-straight regional title behind new rotation

The offseason regimen for Black includes working on her ball-handling skills — a skill that she feels needs the most practice.

“Lauryn and Stream carry the most varsity experience coming in and I expect them to step up,” said Stewart. “I think our bench might be a little shorter than it was in recent years, so we’re going to have to rely heavily on our top five to six players early on in the season.”

“We only have a couple of seniors and four sophomores, but have big junior and freshman classes. I don’t know if the freshman will be ready in time for the season; in the first days of open gym, the freshman came in and played well for us.”

Part of Harrisburg’s modus operandi last season was making quick passes to take advantage of the height differential Miller presented in the paint. Even when the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t score a basket, they would get the ball inside and draw fouls to get to the free throw line.

The paint now belongs to the 5-foot-11 Gribble, who views herself more as a defensive player. Her offseason has featured many drills set to improve her moves around the basket on offense.