Prep Notebook | Carbondale's Hill ready to reload girls basketball program

There will be a new coach for the Carbondale Community High School girls basketball program this winter.

The school announced Tracy Hill as its replacement for former head coach Brad Walker in a Twitter post on Monday.

Hill has been around coaching girls basketball for the past 20 years. Her most recent head coaching position at West Frankfort ended in July after three seasons. Prior to that, Hill coached girls basketball in Carmi-White County for 18 years at the high school and middle school levels.

“Terrier Athletics is pleased to announce Tracy Hill as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach at CCHS. Welcome Tracy -- we are excited to have you on board,” Terrier Athletics wrote on Twitter.

The school’s announcement came a few days after Hill already tweeted her excitement for the new position on Friday.

“I’m excited to announce I was hired last night to coach girls’ basketball at Carbondale Community High School!! So eager to get started!!,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

Hill previously accepted a position in the physical education department at Carbondale in July. She said then that the offer from Carbondale was too good to pass up and that she might have coaching opportunities with the Terriers.

That opportunity has come.

Growing her numbers

Carbondale’s last winning season for girls basketball came under former coach Marialice Jenkins in 2017 when the Lady Terriers finished 16-11. The program has a combined 25-64 record since then, but Hill has a plan in order to grow her talent level.

“I think Carbondale is a top notch school,” Hill said on Monday. “With almost 1,000 kids enrolled in their school, the key is to try and get the best athletes out for basketball. I’m in the P.E. department, so I see a lot of athleticism not being utilized.”

Hill understands that growing youth basketball can help her high school roster numbers down the road. She plans on introducing “The Future Lady Terriers” this season, which is a team of third and fourth graders that will play at halftime of home varsity games.

Starting on Oct. 4, the Future Lady Terriers will practice every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. for seven weeks.

“It’s important to get kids excited about (basketball) when they’re little,” said Hill.

With the addition of Hill, CCHS has hired two first-year basketball coaches for the upcoming season since Troy Barton was hired as the head boys basketball coach in May.

Benton Shut Outs

The Benton Rangers football team improved to 5-0 on Saturday after defeating West Frankfort on the road, 41-0. This marks Benton’s fourth-straight shutout victory of the season since Carterville scored six points against the Rangers in Week 1.

Benton’s 23-6 win over the Lions in Week 1 has led to impressive wins over Sparta (61-0), Pinckneyville (53-0), Herrin (39-0) and West Frankfort to become the first team from Southern Illinois to be playoff eligible.

The Rangers, under head coach Justin Groves, have now outscored opponents 217-6 through five weeks. Benton enters Friday’s home matchup against Harrisburg (4-1) tied at 2-0 for the SIRR Ohio conference lead with the Bulldogs and Murphysboro.

Groves’ team from last spring finished the year with two shutout victories — one of which came against Harrisburg (42-0) in Week 2. The Rangers are scheduled to travel to Murphysboro in Week 8 after beating the Red Devils 40-18 in the spring.

