Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Crain, Lions work margins to get to state

Sounds simple, but under big-game pressure, it’s not always easy for teenage girls to remember it. However, the Lions, whose ability to find the open girl and exploit favorable matchups has made them explosive, found that formula again.

“They were face-guarding (point guard) Abbey (Crain), so we told them to get the ball to the sides and the angle,” Matt Crain said. “If it’s there, take it. Don’t force it, don’t go through them, go around them. They did a very good job of doing that.”

Sophomore Alecia Doyle and senior Megan Barton made Teutopolis pay for focusing on Abbey Crain and Jeniah Thompson with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Both hurt the Wooden Shoes with a series of bold drives into the lane.

Defensively, Carterville gave up just 19 first half points but allowed Teutopolis to make 5 of 12 from the 3-point arc. So Matt Crain opted to switch to a 1-2-2 halfcourt trap that ended up having two effects.

Not only did the Lions push the Shoes’ halfcourt offense out a good 5 of 10 feet, a string of third quarter possessions ended with non-shooters taking mid-range jumpers that didn’t connect. A one-point lead reached 10 just past the halfway point of the third quarter and stayed there most of the game’s remainder, until a barrage of late 3-pointers made it close at the end.