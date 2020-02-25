Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Crain, Lions work margins to get to state

On Tuesday morning, Carterville girls basketball coach Matt Crain appeared on an IHSA teleconference to discuss his team’s appearance in the Class 2A semifinals Friday night against two-time champion Chicago Marshall.
After the TV crew got its requisite 20 minutes with him, us ink-stained wretches got 10. Being the snarkmeister that I am, I couldn’t resist asking him about a video that showed up on Twitter late Monday night in which he basically did the old Toyota leap after time expired on the Lions’ 57-55 Super-Sectional win over Teutopolis.
“There’s an athlete hidden under there,” he said, laughing.
There’s also a good coach there, too, with plenty of tools in the box and an idea of how to use them. Big games are usually won by playing at the margins, because you normally don’t blow your opponent out when you’re playing in the round of eight.
And Carterville found its margins during halftime, when it figured out how to spark its offense and make it tougher on the Wooden Shoes to camp out at the 3-point line. The final score notwithstanding, what the Lions did at halftime and to start the third quarter decided the game.
When it had the ball, Carterville went back to its normal ways. When Crain played two years for Ken Trickey at Oral Roberts in the early 90s, his coach told him one thing: “If you’re open, shoot it. If you aren’t, pass it.”
Sounds simple, but under big-game pressure, it’s not always easy for teenage girls to remember it. However, the Lions, whose ability to find the open girl and exploit favorable matchups has made them explosive, found that formula again.
“They were face-guarding (point guard) Abbey (Crain), so we told them to get the ball to the sides and the angle,” Matt Crain said. “If it’s there, take it. Don’t force it, don’t go through them, go around them. They did a very good job of doing that.”
Sophomore Alecia Doyle and senior Megan Barton made Teutopolis pay for focusing on Abbey Crain and Jeniah Thompson with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Both hurt the Wooden Shoes with a series of bold drives into the lane.
Defensively, Carterville gave up just 19 first half points but allowed Teutopolis to make 5 of 12 from the 3-point arc. So Matt Crain opted to switch to a 1-2-2 halfcourt trap that ended up having two effects.
Not only did the Lions push the Shoes’ halfcourt offense out a good 5 of 10 feet, a string of third quarter possessions ended with non-shooters taking mid-range jumpers that didn’t connect. A one-point lead reached 10 just past the halfway point of the third quarter and stayed there most of the game’s remainder, until a barrage of late 3-pointers made it close at the end.
“That’s what we were trying to do – force them out a little beyond their normal range. Try to make some people do some things they weren’t used to doing,” he said. “We’ve played them and watched them the last five years.
“I don’t know how many people just go out there and bring it to them. So we just went out there and let the chips fall where they may, and we took it to them.”
Because it did, Carterville notched the biggest win in program history. And now people on Twitter know their coach still has a little athlete in him, years after he played Division I basketball.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. Contact him at 618-351-5086 or bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.