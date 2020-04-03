The Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Carterville's Jeniah Thompson

Carterville’s Jeniah Thompson has been the model of consistency throughout her entire high school career, according to head coach Matt Crain.
Thompson has already left her mark in Carterville’s record books as the leading scorer in girl’s history with 1,762 points and more than 1,000 career rebounds. This season, Thompson averaged 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals, while shooting 49 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from 3-point range and 73 percent from the free throw line.
All the accolades, tremendous basketball IQ and leadership on and off the court add up to Thompson being named The Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second straight year.
“She got better every year,” said Crain. “She showcased nothing but great maturity, leadership and work ethic, which reflected on the rest of her teammates.”
Thompson capped off her senior season with a state semifinal run, which had been her goal since she was a freshman. During her four years, Thompson led Carterville to a 112-17 record with three conference championships and four regional titles in Class 3A before moving to 2A this season.
“Going to state was one of my main goals since coming in as a freshman, and it felt great reaching there in my senior year,” said Thompson. “Coach Crain put a lot of weight on my shoulders coming in as a freshman, and I think that made me a better basketball player.”
Thompson has had hopes of studying business management at Southern Illinois University Carbondale since verbally committing as a junior. Standing at 5-foot-10, Thompson was a size mismatch most nights in high school, with the ability to post up or spread the floor with her shooting ability.
As a junior, Thompson knew she had to improve upon her stamina and speed for the fast-pace talent level of college hoops. Now, the next goal is to improve as a ball handler in anticipation of playing more at the guard spot for SIU coach Cindy Stein.
“The plan is to continue improving my speed and stamina, while also working on my ball handling because it’s quicker and more difficult in college,” said Thompson. “Coach Stein and Crain are both similar in some ways because they’re more laid back when they’re not coaching, which excites me.”
“This is just the natural evolution of everything for her,” said Crain. “She handles the ball well but also needs to get better for the next level. She’s used to being on the court with the ball in her hands because our team had a lack of bench depth this past season.”
Since Thompson was introduced to the game of basketball by her two brothers as a kid, her plans have been to see how far basketball can take her in life. If she's not playing basketball, then she hopes to one day run a sports complex that holds basketball tournaments to give kids from small towns a chance to play.
“I’ve just always liked studying other basketball players and their game,” said Thompson. “If I could one day open a sports complex that would allow kids out of smaller towns like Carterville to play basketball, then I would really enjoy that.”
Crain has watched Thompson grow as a person and player since her junior high school days and has no doubt she’ll continue making headlines.
“I love Jeniah — she’s always been a special kid in my life since playing basketball at my house with my daughter Abbey when they were both little,” said Crain. “Her senior class really held themselves accountable and others accountable, which also goes back to all the success they had in junior high.”
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!