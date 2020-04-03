The Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Carterville's Jeniah Thompson

Thompson has had hopes of studying business management at Southern Illinois University Carbondale since verbally committing as a junior. Standing at 5-foot-10, Thompson was a size mismatch most nights in high school, with the ability to post up or spread the floor with her shooting ability.

As a junior, Thompson knew she had to improve upon her stamina and speed for the fast-pace talent level of college hoops. Now, the next goal is to improve as a ball handler in anticipation of playing more at the guard spot for SIU coach Cindy Stein.

“The plan is to continue improving my speed and stamina, while also working on my ball handling because it’s quicker and more difficult in college,” said Thompson. “Coach Stein and Crain are both similar in some ways because they’re more laid back when they’re not coaching, which excites me.”

“This is just the natural evolution of everything for her,” said Crain. “She handles the ball well but also needs to get better for the next level. She’s used to being on the court with the ball in her hands because our team had a lack of bench depth this past season.”