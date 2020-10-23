Where Are They Now? | Basketball player Drew leaves lasting legacy at Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Very few athletes can put forth a resume as good or better than Barbie Drew of Carterville.
A 1981 graduate of CHS, Drew was a four-sport athlete for the Lions, competing in basketball, softball, volleyball and track.
While she was accomplished in each, having qualified for state all four years in the discus throw and being named Most Valuable Player of the Black Diamond Conference in softball her junior and senior seasons, it is basketball where she gained her most fame.
Drew was basically a big guard at 5-foot-9. She could handle the ball as well or better than most point guards. She was physically strong enough to work inside and rebound, was a splendid passer and could shoot lights out from long range, even before there was a 3-point line.
"I tried to make things happen when I was out on the floor," Drew said. "I felt I could read the defense pretty well when I had the ball. Sometimes, I would pull up for the jump shot and then other times I would drive, give a head fake and take it to the basket. I don't know how many times I landed on my hip when driving to the basket."
Drew said she learned the game from her father, Rex, a good athlete in his own right. The family lived west of town and a basket was erected with a smaller cylinder, forcing Drew to be more precise with her shooting.
"I guess Dad saw that I had a knack for playing the game," Drew said.
The strategy paid dividends.
"I had to develop more of an arch with my shots and I think that helped me a lot," she said.
Drew said she also learned about the game from a friend, Mark Gottfried, the son of then SIU head basketball coach Joe Gottfried. And her high school coach of four years, the late Ray Kemp, also provided guidance and routinely left the gym open for her use.
A four-year standout with the Lions, Drew was named Black Diamond All-Conference her sophomore through senior years (1978-79, '79-'80, '80-'81). She was voted Conference MVP both her junior and senior seasons. Moreover, she was All-South her junior and senior seasons and competed in an All-Star Game at Rend Lake College.
Drew totaled 553 points her senior season and a whopping 1,492 career points at CHS. Her uniform No. 20 was retired upon graduation and the jersey hangs in the trophy case at the school.
"I wasn't into the numbers," she said. "I just played the game."
Drew said she may not have been the most coachable player as she dealt with Attention Deficit Disorder as a youth, leaving her very impatient and antsy at times.
"I was all over the place it seems, but that might have helped me become the player that I was," she said. "I was driven to succeed."
The Lions captured multiple BDC titles with Drew and a regional title her senior season. The Lions got bumped out of postseason play in the opening round of the Cobden sectional tournament by a much bigger Metropolis team (74-59). Drew went out in a blaze of glory with a career-best 36 points.
Drew accepted a scholarship offer from hometown John A. Logan College. It was the first-ever athletic scholarship awarded by the school.
After playing a key role with the Volunteers as a freshman, Drew injured a knee her sophomore season and had to redshirt that year. She slowly rounded back into shape in the third year and signed on to play ball at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She graduated as the school's scoring leader despite having played only two years with the varsity.
Bob Fester served as an assistant coach and lead recruiter for the Vols.
"Back then, the girls' game hadn't evolved that much. Not many were were as athletic as they are today. Barbie, though, was special. She was a real physical specimen," Fester said. "She was so physically strong. I was impressed with how she could dribble at full speed, stop and pop with accuracy."
Fester said Drew was a "very solid" player for Logan and would likely have left an even more indelible mark with the program had she not sustained the leg injury.
"Barbie wasn't only a very good player; she was a very good kid from a good family. She was always team first, not arrogant in any way. After she got healthy again at SIU-E, her basketball career really took off. She was a fantastic player for them. I know that Wendy Hedberg (college head coach) couldn't have been happier with her decision to sign Barbie."
POST COLLEGE: Drew initially earned her bachelor's degree in language or speech pathology and later tacked on a master's degree. She worked for three years with a speech rehabilitation firm based in St. Louis and then landed a job with Brehm Prep School in Carbondale as a speech therapist, where she works with students. She has held that position for the last 30 years.
