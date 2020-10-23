Where Are They Now? | Basketball player Drew leaves lasting legacy at Carterville

CARTERVILLE — Very few athletes can put forth a resume as good or better than Barbie Drew of Carterville.

A 1981 graduate of CHS, Drew was a four-sport athlete for the Lions, competing in basketball, softball, volleyball and track.

While she was accomplished in each, having qualified for state all four years in the discus throw and being named Most Valuable Player of the Black Diamond Conference in softball her junior and senior seasons, it is basketball where she gained her most fame.

Drew was basically a big guard at 5-foot-9. She could handle the ball as well or better than most point guards. She was physically strong enough to work inside and rebound, was a splendid passer and could shoot lights out from long range, even before there was a 3-point line.

"I tried to make things happen when I was out on the floor," Drew said. "I felt I could read the defense pretty well when I had the ball. Sometimes, I would pull up for the jump shot and then other times I would drive, give a head fake and take it to the basket. I don't know how many times I landed on my hip when driving to the basket."