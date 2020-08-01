Where Are They Now? | Herrin's Horn takes lessons, applies them

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two things that stuck out about Abby Horn when she was starring in three sports last decade at Herrin: She almost always wore a smile on her face, and she was almost always better than anyone else.

“I never took things too seriously,” she said Saturday while taking a break from moving. “I liked to have fun and I enjoyed playing with my teammates.”

The 2013 Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year is taking the lessons she learned from her sports career and applying them to her new life. The 25-year old Horn is about to start classes towards becoming an certified occupational therapy assistant while still working part-time in a remote position, taking care of developmentally challenged adults at a Chicagoland facility.

It's that type of multi-tasking that marked her prep sports career. The 6-1 Horn could play multiple positions in basketball or volleyball, and play all of them well. And while it was basketball where she made her greatest impact at Herrin, it was volleyball that helped her get a college degree.

A three-year starter for the Tigers, Horn finished her career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, as well as a school-record 220 blocked shots. As a senior, she averaged 14 points and 9.4 rebounds while working against multiple defenders most of the time.