Gov. Pritzker announces high school basketball delayed until spring

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to open up their season on Nov. 31 against West Frankfort after the IHSA announced Wednesday that basketball season would start on Nov. 16. With many schedules likely postponed, the news for Stewart and his team came on his team's final contact day.

“A meeting between the Governor and the IHSA is long overdue,” said Stewart. “I found out the IHSA’s plan in early November and had heard that the IHSA has been trying to sit down with the Governor, but I assume he’s been busy. If he has time to blindside the IHSA one day before its announcement on winter sports, then I think he can find time to meet with them.”

Benton boys basketball coach Ron Winemiller hopped on Twitter Thursday before Pritzker’s announcement to give his two cents on what the IHSA should do. His suggestion included announcing a January start to basketball games; that way both sides can claim victory and then the kids know exactly what their season is going to look like.

It seems the one thing that has lacked amongst coaches like Stewart and Winemiller is clarity.

“My daughter is a junior high player and they’re in the same boat,” said Stewart. “They just want to know what’s going on.”