Marion's Jackson Connor weighing college options

“I want to find a school that wants me as bad as I want to go there,” said Connor. “I’m always going to want to improve my game and I need a program that’s going to help me accomplish that.”

Getting up shots hasn’t been the same for many high school hoopers since facilities closed down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For Connor, it’s been about returning to his home roots and working on his game at the church down the road from his parents house.

Connor’s game revolved around perimeter shooting coming into high school, but thanks to some help from his dad he has evolved into a much more well-versed athlete. Once the mental obstacles were removed it came down to performance.

Adapting to any situation is one of the many traits that makes Connor so appealing to college basketball programs.

“I know it’s different for a lot of kids who are stuck at home right now,” said Connor. “Not every kid has a facility to train at or a hoop to practice on. My advice would be to try and find a friend who knows a place to play.”

Connor paid tribute to a friend that has been able to help train with him during the stay-at-home order. Outside of basketball, school and spending more time with his family, what else is there for Connor to do?