Marion's Jackson Connor weighing college options

Marion’s Jackson Connor still holds all the cards when it comes to deciding which college he’d like to take his basketball talents to.
The Southern Illinoisan's Boys Basketball Player of the Year often speaks about LeBron James being his favorite NBA player to imitate with the physicality and leadership qualities that many look up to. As Connor continues to incorporate new facets to his game during the COVID-19 pandemic, there seems to be no rush towards a decision for the 6-foot-6 big man.
Connor certainly left his mark at Marion High School as the basketball program's all-time leading scorer with 2,018 career points. There’s no question that colleges want his talents, but the bigger question is if it’s the right fit for his future?
“To be honest I don’t have a date set for a decision yet,” said Connor. “I still hear from new schools everyday with coaching changes and it’s been hard building relationships when I’m not able to visit.”
Connor has college offers on the table from Austin Peay, Idaho, Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville. When it comes to meeting new coaches, he has leaned on Zoom video conference calls to stay within social distancing guidelines.
It’s quite simple for Connor when it comes to determining what’s important for his basketball future.
“I want to find a school that wants me as bad as I want to go there,” said Connor. “I’m always going to want to improve my game and I need a program that’s going to help me accomplish that.”
Getting up shots hasn’t been the same for many high school hoopers since facilities closed down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For Connor, it’s been about returning to his home roots and working on his game at the church down the road from his parents house.
Connor’s game revolved around perimeter shooting coming into high school, but thanks to some help from his dad he has evolved into a much more well-versed athlete. Once the mental obstacles were removed it came down to performance.
Adapting to any situation is one of the many traits that makes Connor so appealing to college basketball programs.
“I know it’s different for a lot of kids who are stuck at home right now,” said Connor. “Not every kid has a facility to train at or a hoop to practice on. My advice would be to try and find a friend who knows a place to play.”
Connor paid tribute to a friend that has been able to help train with him during the stay-at-home order. Outside of basketball, school and spending more time with his family, what else is there for Connor to do?
“I’ve just been staying at home watching YouTube and Netflix,” said Connor. “I’ve been really enjoying the Michael Jordan documentary so far.”
Connor’s appreciation of MJ in ESPN’s 10-part docuseries 'The Last Dance' won’t get in the way of his fandom towards LeBron. Being born in 2001, Connor talks about how cool it would have been to see Jordan play in person.
“I’m bummed that I missed out on that time of basketball,” said Connor. “I’m still going to come out of this as the biggest LeBron fan in the world, but I still think it’s really cool for basketball fans to see how much of an impact Jordan had on the game.”
