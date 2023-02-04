CARTERVILLE – It was expected to be a shootout between the first-place team in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and the first-place team on the Mississippi side of the conference.

Instead, it wasn't much of a game at all as the Massac County Patriots jumped out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 58-41 beatdown of the home team.

The Patriots improve to 22-4 overall, while the Lions fall to 20-6. The loss broke a six-game win streak for Carterville.

"I thought our defense was great tonight," said Patriots veteran head coach Joe Hosman. "The kids really executed the game plan. We are playing pretty well right now. Carterviile's a good ballclub. The Hawkins boy (senior guard Caden) is a great player. He shoots the ball very well. We knew we would have our hands full tonight. Fortunately, our defense stepped up."

Unofficially, Massac County held the Lions to 30% shooting from the field (16-of-53).

"We were not efficient on the offensive end," said Carterville head coach Shane Hawkins. "We missed a bunch of stuff at the rim. I think our kids were too worried about getting a foul called and not enough on finishing shots. Give Massac a lot of credit, though. They competed hard and were tougher than us tonight."

Hawkins added that this could just be a temporary setback.

"We had won six straight before tonight," the coach said. "Maybe, this was a good thing for us. Maybe, it will get us refocused."

The Patriots built on their five-point lead at the start of the second quarter and took a 27-17 lead into the intermission. Junior point guard Isaac Hosman drove the offense, tallying nine of his game-high 24 points in the period. Most of his baskets came on drives to the basket, although he did knock down one shot from beyond the 3-point arc.

Sophomore Kris Garnett contributed four of his eight points in the second period. Brody Smallman added a field goal of his own.

Meanwhile, the Lions couldn't throw it in the ocean. They could only convert 7-of-29 shots from the field (24%).

Carterville pulled to within seven a the start of the third period when Hawkins buried a triple, but that would be as close as the Lions would get to the Patriots on this night.

In addition to Hosman's 24 points, Small collected 12 points. Brady Cissell was also in double digits with 11. Garnet tacked on eight.

The Lions were led by Hawkins' 24 points. No other Carterville player hit for double figures. Peyton Bittle flipped in six and Kade Lustenberger added five.