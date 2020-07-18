Prep Basketball | Consistency lifts Nashville's Harre near top

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne Harre has won a state championship as a head coach, been part of others as an assistant coach in softball and nearly won a second state title just two years into his new gig as Nashville’s boys basketball coach in 2019.

But the most remarkable stat of a remarkable coaching career might be this: Every Harre-coached team — 15 girls basketball squads, three boys hoops teams — has won a regional title. Eighteen teams, 18 regional titles.

It’s hard to get more consistent than that, and that’s why the folksy farmboy is on the short list of great coaches in Southern Illinois prep history. Even though he’ll tell you it’s all about the talent he’s molded.

“The players are the ones doing all the work,” he said. “I’ll be the first to tell you that I’ve had some good players over the years. All the credit goes to them. I really appreciate what they’ve done.”

On the other hand, players come and go in high school. Shaye Harre didn’t play 10 years for the Hornettes, although some people in SIRR Mississippi probably would swear otherwise. Coaches rarely keep the same players from one year to the next.