Prep Basketball | Herrin's Irv Lukens recognized as SIJHA Coach of the Year

Herrin native and resident Irv Lukens began coaching basketball in 1981 with a dream to teach his players that life goes beyond the number of wins and losses.
Lukens received the “Coach of the Year” award for Southern Illinois Junior High Association (SIJHA) by the Illinois Basketball Coaching Association (IBCA) at the honorary IBCA luncheon held in Bloomington at Illinois State University.
The award highlights Lukens as head coach of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) 7th and 8th Grade Boys Basketball for their undefeated (14-0) season of 2020-21, as well featuring his program’s 59 wins and six losses over the last three seasons with three repeat conference championships.
Lukens, who has coached various sports throughout his career, has taught many athletes life lessons from the sideline. Those are the memories he’s most proud of.
“I just like working with the kids in competition and getting them prepared,” said Lukens. “I’ve been fortunate to teach those lessons through the game of basketball.”
Lukens grew up playing basketball for Herrin High School (1976-1979) where his star play from the guard spot earned him awards such as South Seven All-Conference, Pizza Hut All-Star and All-State Honorable Mention. He then played on John A. Logan’s men's basketball team (1979-1981) where he served as team captain and was awarded all-conference and most assists.
Lukens then attended Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne (IPFW; 1982-1983) on a basketball scholarship, serving as team captain and awarded most valuable player and most assists.
“I played on some very good teams at Herrin High School and John A. Logan,” said Lukens. “I remember making the IBCA All-Star team my senior year and playing in Peoria.”
With a number of achievements under his belt, Lukens recognized his former H coach, Jeff Ferguson, as a person who always did more than teach basketball.
“I thought he was a very good coach,” Lukens said of Ferguson. “I liked the way he did things because he also taught me how to be a good individual.”
When Lukens and his wife, Crystal, returned to Southern Illinois, he began coaching basketball at OLMC in 1981 while attending JALC. After returning from IPFW, he began coaching there again from 1983-1998 where he finished with an overall record of 282-128.
In 1999, Lukens left OLMC to coach the Herrin High School boys basketball program where he served as varsity assistant and JV head coach until 2005. He became the varsity head coach in 2006 and continued coaching Herrin’s boys until 2016.
Lukens finished at HHS as the longest tenured head coach in school history where his 143 wins surpassed his coach and mentor, Ferguson, by six games.
“I never pay attention to how many wins or losses I have,” said Lukens. “I always just wanted to be a part of the game and coach to try and help the kids learn.”
If his coaching resume for basketball wasn’t enough, Lukens also coached volleyball at HHS for seven years, OLMC for more than 10 years, and OLMC for more than 10 years. His time coaching Herrin Junior High League goes beyond 20 years where he has brought home several Pony National trophies.
Lukens has coached all levels of talent including his own children: Megan (37), Kaci (35), Jessica (31), Justin (27), and Maezy (16) who is a junior at HHS.
“It was a great experience in Bloomington having my wife and all five of our kids there to celebrate,” said Lukens. “I don’t have a timetable for coaching; these past three years I’ve coached my grandson, Ky, and that was an enjoyment.”
Lukens joined 17 other SIJHA coaches with IBCA’s “Coach of the Year” honor, including Southern Illinois coaches Russ Hobbs of Christopher Junior High and Eric Messmer of Goreville Junior High.
618-351-5178