Prep Basketball | Herrin's Irv Lukens recognized as SIJHA Coach of the Year

Herrin native and resident Irv Lukens began coaching basketball in 1981 with a dream to teach his players that life goes beyond the number of wins and losses.

Lukens received the “Coach of the Year” award for Southern Illinois Junior High Association (SIJHA) by the Illinois Basketball Coaching Association (IBCA) at the honorary IBCA luncheon held in Bloomington at Illinois State University.

The award highlights Lukens as head coach of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) 7th and 8th Grade Boys Basketball for their undefeated (14-0) season of 2020-21, as well featuring his program’s 59 wins and six losses over the last three seasons with three repeat conference championships.

Lukens, who has coached various sports throughout his career, has taught many athletes life lessons from the sideline. Those are the memories he’s most proud of.

“I just like working with the kids in competition and getting them prepared,” said Lukens. “I’ve been fortunate to teach those lessons through the game of basketball.”