INA — For all intents and purposes, Friday night’s 44th Annual Girls Southern Illinois Lions Club All-Star Game was the last hurrah for many of the players as they head on to the next phase of their lives as they leave basketball behind.

The squads were split into the Gold Team coached by West Frankfort coach Jason Thrash and the Purple Team coached by Mount Carmel coach Tim Willis.

The Purple Team won 60-38 with MVP Carla Foster from Gallatin County tied for the team lead with eight points. For the Gold Team, April Dimitroff from West Frankfort and Alesia Keller from Salem were the leading scorers with eight points each.

“I didn’t really expect it,” Foster said. “I love my team. Even though I’ve played with some good players, I’ve never played on a team with this much talent. I really had fun with all of them. I had a great time – better than expected."

India Harris from Murphysboro played on the Gold Team and finished with five points.

“This is not my last time playing, but it is for a lot of kids here tonight," Harris said. "This is a good feeling because I get to play against a lot of people just as good as me. Sometimes playing against them was kind of hard, but having them on my team should be good.”

Emily VanHoorebeke from the state qualifying Christopher Bearcats also played for the Gold Team. VanHoorebeke finished with four points.

“It was a shock that I was selected, but I’m glad I’m here," VanHoorebeke said. "I can’t wait for my last game. A couple of the girls from my team have signed to play, but me I’m just going to study in college because I’m going to major in radiology at SIU-C.”

Macie Tosh from Goreville, who played for the Purple Team, got to meet her previous coach Mike Helton, who is now coach of the Rend Lake College women’s team. Tosh finished with six points.

“I played for Coach Helton my freshman and sophomore years. I’m excited and honored to be here," Tosh said. "I was glad to be picked and ready to play basketball for one last time.”

Loreal Tucker from Herrin was also a member of the Purple Team playing her final basketball game and said this before the game during warm-ups:

“I’m really nervous right now because some of our players are missing and they have a lot of good players on their team. I actually wasn’t supposed to be here tonight because I had a track meet, but it got cancelled, so I came.”

Hawkins and Mackins earn All-Star Classic Co-MVP Award

The 44th annual Boys Southern Illinois Lions Club All-Star Classic had a dazzling display of local talent on the court and the crowd was not disappointed with the Gold Team coming from behind to win 107-92.

The Purple Team was coached by David Davis from Meridian and the Gold Team was coached by Scott McElravy from Fairfield. The Purple Team jumped out to a 23-10 in the first seven minutes of the game, but the Gold Team rallied back to cut the lead to 32-31 with 7:57 remaining. The Purple Team rallied back to take a 56-46 lead at the half.

The Gold Team cut the lead to one in the first two minutes of the second half and took the lead 57-56 with 21:33 left in the game and extended its lead to 72-60 seven and a half minutes later. The Purple Team cut the lead to four with 3:59 left, but that was as close as they could get.

Carterville’s Caden Hawkins, who scored 25 points from the Gold Team and Tristen Mackins from Meridian, who scored 25 points for the Purple Team, were named Co-MVP. Charlie King from Vienna scored 22 points for the Purple Team.

“I wasn’t really expecting this because this was definitely my first MVP award for sure,” Hawkins said. “I just played the way I’ve played all season and had a good time.”

Mackins said, “It was good, good. It was unexpected. I didn’t come out here to try to win MVP. This was my first MVP award. That’s a good award. It was good to play with my boys. It was a fun game. I’ve had a couple hard-fought games, but this was more up-to-pace.”

Hawkins won one of only 12 players on the Gold Team that included players from Herrin, West Frankfort, Fairfield, Vandalia, Carterville, Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Pinckneyville, NCOE and Sesser-Valier.

Marion senior Even Noelle played for the Purple Team and finished with seven points, including one 3-pointer. The 17-man squad consisted of players from Carlyle, Vienna, Crab Orchard, Marion, Webber Township, Meridian, Century, Johnston City, Centralia, Gallatin County, Goreville and Hamilton County.

Kellen Scott from Pinckneyville played on the Gold Team and finished with nine points.

“This is my first All-Star Game," said Scott. "I’ve got to know my teammates a little bit, so it’s looking pretty fun right now."