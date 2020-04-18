Prep Basketball | Mount Vernon's old Changnon Gym held many memories

A tradition is lost when a new gymnasium replaces one like Changnon, according to Hawkins. The pregame drumline struck fear into its opponents, while the low ceilings and fan section behind the bench never made a visiting squad feel welcome.

The gym featured a catwalk all the way around that Carbondale coach Jim Miller used to spend his days scouting from thanks to the unique perspective it presented. The fan section and restraining line still loom large in the memory of Miller.

“As a basketball enthusiast, you always want your kids to play in a facility with that kind of history,” said Miller. “It was an awfully nice gym to be able to play in, but at the same time I’m glad that we don’t have to play there anymore.”

The sideline experience was like no other, according to Miller.

“You had the student section positioned on the stage and the rest of the Mount Vernon fans with their knees pressing up against your back on the sideline listening in on every huddle,” said Miller. “I’m not really the type of coach that remains seated during games, but their fan section raised all kinds of hell in such a unique place.”