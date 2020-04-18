Prep Basketball | Mount Vernon's old Changnon Gym held many memories

Mount Vernon’s old Changnon Gym remains a daunting memory in the minds of opposing South Seven coaches' ever since the Rams played their final basketball game there back in February of 2016.
Changnon Gym once presented a handful of unique obstacles for opposing teams to overcome that made it one of the toughest gyms to play in. Add those factors together and you get one of the most memorable places for sports in Southern Illinois history.
The 80-year-old facility was famous as one of the few basketball gyms that still enforced a restraining line on the sidelines with a fan section shielded by protective netting on the south end of the gym. The north end of the gym was capped off by a brick wall, and the gym's lighting was a whole other obstacle to deal with.
Both ends of the court had bright white lights positioned directly over the basket that made it extremely hard for new teams to grow accustomed to. Players were left blinded as they went up for a rebound.
Former Marion coach Shane Hawkins called it one of the hardest places for opposing teams to play in.
“They called it the Chaos Cage for a reason,” said Hawkins, who coached the Wildcats from 2012-15. “When you have the fan section that Mount Vernon had standing behind what looked like chicken wire, you seriously felt the home court atmosphere with the pressure right on top of you.”
A tradition is lost when a new gymnasium replaces one like Changnon, according to Hawkins. The pregame drumline struck fear into its opponents, while the low ceilings and fan section behind the bench never made a visiting squad feel welcome.
The gym featured a catwalk all the way around that Carbondale coach Jim Miller used to spend his days scouting from thanks to the unique perspective it presented. The fan section and restraining line still loom large in the memory of Miller.
“As a basketball enthusiast, you always want your kids to play in a facility with that kind of history,” said Miller. “It was an awfully nice gym to be able to play in, but at the same time I’m glad that we don’t have to play there anymore.”
The sideline experience was like no other, according to Miller.
“You had the student section positioned on the stage and the rest of the Mount Vernon fans with their knees pressing up against your back on the sideline listening in on every huddle,” said Miller. “I’m not really the type of coach that remains seated during games, but their fan section raised all kinds of hell in such a unique place.”
Hawkins described the visiting locker rooms at Changnon Gym as dungeon-like and very hot. The locker room temperatures at Changnon Gym have been said to be 90 degrees inside when it was 20 degrees outside.
The atmosphere certainly didn’t fit that of his high school playing days at Duster Thomas Gym in Pinckneyville. Now a head coach at Carterville, Hawkins pointed at Davenport Gym in Harrisburg as another unique setup with the airplane hangar build.
“You just don’t see places like Changnon Gym anymore,” said Hawkins. “Max Morris gymnasium in Frankfort is the only other unique place that I can think of because it holds so many stories. I’m an old school guy so those are the places I like playing in.”
The Mount Vernon Rams have been playing high school basketball since 1905. If Changnon Gym could share its memories, then stories of four State Championships, with 3rd and 4th Place finishes at the State Tournament, would probably be told.
A new Mount Vernon Township High School was built on the same west side of town with a much smaller gym, according to Miller.
“The new gym isn’t near as big as Changon was, but Mount Vernon did it the right way if you’re going to upgrade your facilities,” said Miller. “It’s multifaceted and a great athletic complex for baseball and football practices.”
618-351-5178
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!