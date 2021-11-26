Prep Basketball | Season Previews: Cobden, Meridian should top SEC boys

There wasn’t a state tournament in the winter of 2021 because of COVID-19, but the unofficial state champion in Class 1A came from the South Egyptian Conference.

Cobden went 18-0 and earned the top spot in the final Associated Press poll, capping a whirlwind six weeks in which it maneuvered around coronavirus postponements, a week of snowouts and a 24-hour stretch in which they won three games, including road games at Joppa and Patoka.

The Appleknockers should be good again, but they won’t be undefeated. Meridian ended their 19-game winning streak, dating back to last February, with a win on Tuesday night in Vienna’s tournament.

Those teams figure to dominate the SEC landscape this winter. Other programs are either too inexperienced or just don’t have the talent to compete with Cobden or Meridian.

Below is an alphabetical look at SEC schools that responded to a request for information:

CENTURY

Six players return from last winter’s team for coach Mark Zahm, but the Centurions lost three starters in Drake Biggerstaff, Jacob Jones and Tyler Lang.

Back for another year are seniors Mason Clark, David Baker and Landon McClellan, as well as juniors Jyhrian Neal, Landon Kissner and Connor Skaggs. Zahm likes his team’s depth but is worried about a lack of experience.

COBDEN

Veteran coach Wendell Wheeler has set up a difficult schedule for the Appleknockers. They’ll play some good 2A teams like Massac County and Harrisburg, as well as at least three games against conference rival Meridian.

What we’re saying is there might some losses as Cobden tries to figure out who can best play with its returning starters – 6-11 senior center Elliot Lowndes and 6-6 junior wing Tyler Franklin. Both were all-conference picks last year.

One will have to be the go-to man with the graduation of 6-7 Noah Franklin, who scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in his career. Tyler Franklin has some of his brother’s all-around game, while Lowndes has good mobility and ball skills for a big man.

“It will take us time to find our footing,” Wheeler said, “but we’ll look to improve as the season goes.”

Another aspect that bears watching is that the Appleknockers will travel all season as Crowell Gym has been condemned because of structural issues. They’ll play most of their “home” games at Unity Point School, just south of Carbondale.

DONGOLA

Coach Preston Hall inherits an almost total rebuild with just two starters back from an 0-17 team and seven players who didn’t play a minute last winter.

“This will be a year of rebuilding and trying to improve with each practice and game,” he said.

The two returnees are sophomore center Blake Herren, who averaged seven points per game, and senior guard Cameron Helphen, who hit for three points a night.

Hall says his team works hard and has a willingness to learn. But the lack of a proven scorer and lots of inexperience means the Demons will struggle to win.

ELVERADO

In coach Daniel Eisenhauer’s second season, he returns three starters from a 4-11 squad. The ringleader is senior guard Chase Buser, who pumped in 16 ppg last winter. The other returnees are seniors Jessie Shread and Reed Funk.

Lost to graduation were Clayton Tripp-Reams and Landon Buser. Eisenhauer likes his team’s work ethic but worries about a lack of height.

“It’s a new year and a new mindset,” he said. “We have some good pieces on this team to have a successful year. The kids need to believe in themselves and each other and it will all work out.”

SHAWNEE

In his first year as the coach, Trey Pender is in a similar position to recent coaches at this tiny school. He has to deal with a fair amount of inexperience, a recent lack of success and not a lot of size.

Shawnee won just one game last winter and won’t have more than 15 players in the program. It will also be a co-ed program for the second time in three years because it doesn’t have enough players for a girls team. Among the players angling for minutes are sophomores Allie Myers and Karsynne Livingston.

Pender hopes that seniors Xander Wigley, Dustin Smith and Koda Abraham can provide leadership and production. Ethan Smith, Brody Wills, Dryden Wills and Kayman Ford are also in the playing rotation.

“I feel like this team has a lot of potential,” Pender said. “We will be a young team and we should continue to grow and develop as the year progresses. We have a solid foundation of players to build on, not only for the season, but for the future as well.”

