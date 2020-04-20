Prep Basketball | SIRR now available for NBA 2K20 on PlayStation 4

Have you ever wanted to make the play calls or decide who should get the final shot in a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference basketball showdown?
What if we told you that you can thanks to Massac County High School’s very own Twitter and Instagram account manager Anthony Harris? All you need at home is a Wi-Fi setup, a television with an open HDMI slot, a PlayStation 4 console and a copy of NBA 2K20 in order to download Harris’ custom teams and rosters.
Harris goes by “TripleTHarris” online and once you search his gamer tag you’ll find his custom rosters that have already been downloaded by over 16,000 users. The rosters became available on March 30 and after some help from Twitter the number of downloads started to roll in according to Harris.
“It just took off immediately,” said Harris. “I remember sitting at home with my family and just watching the number of impressions rise to over 7,000 with my mom within the first few hours.”
Harris built the teams and rosters completely based on memory from his time as Massac County’s basketball manager and scorekeeper. Soon to turn 19-years-old, Harris has been completing his general education classes at Shawnee Community College since graduating from MCHS in 2019.
The plan following community college was to pursue a career in physical education, but Harris is now receiving job opportunities like the one from Nike that he announced via Twitter (@Triple_t_13) on April 6. Harris hopes to see more people interact with his custom rosters and post some of their gameplay for him to see online.
“Wild” is a word that Harris brought up a lot during The Southern’s time interviewing him. During a time of self isolation and uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris has seemingly created a lot of potential for his future through a video game idea that was sparked from boredom and a concept that only took a couple of nights to finish.
“I completely had a negative mindset about this quarantine at first and it’s crazy to see something positive come out of this,” said Harris. “The whole thing has also confused me a little bit just because I posted it for fun because I thought people would enjoy it. Up until this my days consisted of video games, going outside and then working on college stuff.”
How up to par is this custom roster you might be wondering?
“I always create Massac County everytime I get the new 2K game, so I have experience designing them and then just updated all the other teams logos and designs the best that I could,” said Harris. “I made all of the players in the conference similar in overall ratings and attributes.”
Harris has already heard chatter from some of his Massac County classmates that didn’t believe he made their overall ratings high enough. While dealing with the playful hazing, Harris tried to create the real life coaches for each team, but ran into troubles due to the way the game is designed.
One SIRR coach that was extremely impressed by the team designs and creativity was Sayler Shurtz of Herrin. Shurtz made sure to give Harris a shout out on Twitter for such a neat concept that he and a lot of other people really appreciated.
“That was an amazing moment when I came across his post on Twitter and it kind of threw me back to a time when I was a kid that made me wish video games were more like that when I was younger,” said Shurtz. “(Harris) made something great in a gloomy situation; it shows how creative kids are at a young age.”
Shurtz doesn’t own a PlayStation 4, but is interested to see what Herrin’s homecourt and team uniforms look like.
“I grew up on NBA Live and NBA Jam and technology certainly wasn’t as advanced as it was when I was a kid,” said Shurtz. “In a way I was kind of the same way growing up because I could name every kid in my basketball conference and it’s pretty neat he did too.”
Harris already has plans to create some other basketball conferences like the South Seven and Black Diamond for fans to download.
