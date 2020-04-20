Prep Basketball | SIRR now available for NBA 2K20 on PlayStation 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Have you ever wanted to make the play calls or decide who should get the final shot in a Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference basketball showdown?

What if we told you that you can thanks to Massac County High School’s very own Twitter and Instagram account manager Anthony Harris? All you need at home is a Wi-Fi setup, a television with an open HDMI slot, a PlayStation 4 console and a copy of NBA 2K20 in order to download Harris’ custom teams and rosters.

Harris goes by “TripleTHarris” online and once you search his gamer tag you’ll find his custom rosters that have already been downloaded by over 16,000 users. The rosters became available on March 30 and after some help from Twitter the number of downloads started to roll in according to Harris.

“It just took off immediately,” said Harris. “I remember sitting at home with my family and just watching the number of impressions rise to over 7,000 with my mom within the first few hours.”

Harris built the teams and rosters completely based on memory from his time as Massac County’s basketball manager and scorekeeper. Soon to turn 19-years-old, Harris has been completing his general education classes at Shawnee Community College since graduating from MCHS in 2019.