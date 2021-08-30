Prep Notebook | Do Southern Illinois concessions have the best pork chop sandwich?

With high school football back in action, it’s a perfect time for fans to visit as many concession stands as possible to find the best pork chop sandwich in all of Southern Illinois.

The IHSA is teaming up with the Illinois Pork Producers Association to present the 2021 Pork & Pigskins Championship and needs the help of communities to crown the best pork chop sandwich among IHSA concession stand chefs.

“High school sports in Illinois and pork chop sandwiches just go together,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in the IHSA’s statement. “The band, the cheerleaders, the fans, and the smell of the concession stand grills are all integral parts of the high school sports experience. We are so thankful that the Illinois Pork Producers Association appreciates this and are excited to offer this fun way for our grillmasters to compete for a state title.”

While having their pork chop sandwich named the “official pre-game meal of the IHSA”, the crowned chef will also take home a variety of prizes from the IPPA.