Prep Notebook | Do Southern Illinois concessions have the best pork chop sandwich?

With high school football back in action, it’s a perfect time for fans to visit as many concession stands as possible to find the best pork chop sandwich in all of Southern Illinois.
The IHSA is teaming up with the Illinois Pork Producers Association to present the 2021 Pork & Pigskins Championship and needs the help of communities to crown the best pork chop sandwich among IHSA concession stand chefs.
“High school sports in Illinois and pork chop sandwiches just go together,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in the IHSA’s statement. “The band, the cheerleaders, the fans, and the smell of the concession stand grills are all integral parts of the high school sports experience. We are so thankful that the Illinois Pork Producers Association appreciates this and are excited to offer this fun way for our grillmasters to compete for a state title.”
While having their pork chop sandwich named the “official pre-game meal of the IHSA”, the crowned chef will also take home a variety of prizes from the IPPA.
“High school sports are a big part of the communities our producers live in,” Illinois Pork Producers Association President Alan Kollmann said in the IHSA’s statement. “Many producers can be found helping prepare those gameday concessions or in the stands cheering alongside members of their community. We wish all the high schools’ luck as they compete to find the best game day pork chop sandwich in Illinois.”
Any IHSA schools interested in entering their BBQ grill master can do so by visiting the IHSA website and checking the announcements tab for further instructions.
Attention for Benson
Mount Vernon’s N.J. Benson offers a unique skill set on the basketball court as a 6-foot-8 forward with athletic and raw talent.
College programs have already taken note of the 2022 graduate who helped lead the Rams to a 10-3 record last season with a 7-3 record in the South Seven Conference.
Benson tweeted (@Nj_rudd7) out his top five college choices on Aug. 18 when he listed Illinois State, Missouri State, Murray State, and both Southern Illinois Carbondale and Edwardsville as his top options.
Benson went to Twitter again over the weekend after completing a college visit to ISU's campus in Normal by sharing: “Shout-out to ISU for the love this weekend. I enjoyed myself.”
Scott Burgess, Senior Scouting Director of Prep Hoops Illinois, caught up with Benson at ISU and tweeted (@scottybscout) that the Mount Vernon recruit will visit the following schools in order over the next three weekends: Murray State, Missouri State, and then finish up at Southern Illinois.
Benson would join former Mount Vernon teammate Quani Rudd on the SIU Edwardsville basketball team if that’s where his talents lead him. The senior also received interest from Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Loyola (Chicago), Miami (Ohio), Milwaukee, Radford, Saint Louis, and West Illinois before narrowing his list down to five.
Shortage of officials
The IHSA needs more registered officials to oversee high school sporting events. Enough so that the organization formed with the National Association of Sports Officials to create a video for the IHSA website that gives citizens a firsthand look at the lives of Illinois state officials.
The video is titled, “Say Yes To Officiating”, and is about a 13-minute watch for those interested. Recordings also include point of view shots from different officials across the country in an effort to show the impact officiating vocation can have.
For more information on how to become a licensed official, visit the IHSA website or call 309-663-6377.
