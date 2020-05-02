Prep Sports | Duff-Kingston Gym boasts atmosphere, mystique

In 1979, Joe Hosman walked into Duff-Kingston Gym in Eldorado for the first time. It was a big moment for Hosman, who was about to be named the Eagles’ coach.
Just over four decades later, Hosman still gets to patrol the sideline a few times a year at Duff-Kingston when he takes his Massac County team there for the Eldorado Holiday Tournament. His feelings about the place haven’t changed one bit.
“What a place to able to coach,” he said. “It’s really as good a place, especially when it’s full, as any place in Southern Illinois. I don’t think there’s a better atmosphere in the area, especially in the championship game of that tournament. It’s great to be a part of it.”
The 4,850-seat structure, one of about three dozen designed by Ralph Legeman between 1949-68, is one of the area’s iconic venues for many reasons. It has been the site for lots of big games since it opened on February 15, 1958, and is one of the noisiest buildings around with any kind of crowd.
Then there are the two men it’s named for, which give the building a kind of cachet and mystique few gyms anywhere possess.
On December 13, 1977, Mike Duff and Kevin Kingston boarded a flight in Evansville that was to take them and the Evansville basketball team to Murfreesboro, Tenn. for a game with Middle Tennessee State.
Duff was a 6-8 freshman who was headed for greatness. After pouring in 32 ppg as a senior at Eldorado, he was averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Duff scored 23 and hauled in eight boards in the fourth game of his college career against Indiana State and some guy named Larry Bird.
Kingston was a scrappy walk-on who earned a scholarship prior to his senior season. First-year coach Bobby Watson adored his intensity and wanted Kingston to serve as a graduate assistant when his playing career was over.
Kingston never got that chance. Duff never got the opportunity to see if he could have taken his feathery jump shot to the NBA. The plane they boarded on a foggy night crashed nose down less than 90 seconds into its flight.
Duff and Kingston were two of 28 people who died. Duff’s No. 40 was retired two weeks later, and the gym was named for them shortly thereafter.
“I saw them both play,” Hosman said. “I knew Mike Duff’s mom and sister really well. Kevin Kingston’s dad (Don) was the athletic director when I was there. Their families are awesome people. It was a great thing that they named the gym after them. Their legacy will live forever.”
The gym almost seems too big on some nights, but never quite seems big enough during the Holiday Tournament. A couple of years ago, at 10:30 in the morning on the first day of that year’s event, Herrin was in the process of blowing out Carmi-White County. There were easily 3,000 people in the building and almost all were engaged.
It’s little wonder that guys like Scott Artman, who played high school ball at now-defunct Ridgway and presently coaches the Eldorado girls program, speak of Duff-Kingston in such reverent tones.
“It’s the best facility in this part of the state,” Artman said. “For that guy (Legeman) to dream up something that’s that good architecturally and have this gym still be this good more than 60 years later and perform as well as it has, it’s amazing.”
Two features about the building stick out. One is that fans walk in from ground level and then go down to their seats. The second is a tunnel located at midcourt between the benches and just to the left of the scorer’s table.
Both teams enter the floor through that tunnel. On nights where there’s a big crowd, those who have played or coached there swear the atmosphere seeps into you before you see the floor.
“When I come in here and coach, I end up wanting to go out there and play,” Artman said. “Your nerve endings are on fire when you walk out there.”
