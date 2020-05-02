Prep Sports | Duff-Kingston Gym boasts atmosphere, mystique

Duff was a 6-8 freshman who was headed for greatness. After pouring in 32 ppg as a senior at Eldorado, he was averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Duff scored 23 and hauled in eight boards in the fourth game of his college career against Indiana State and some guy named Larry Bird.

Kingston was a scrappy walk-on who earned a scholarship prior to his senior season. First-year coach Bobby Watson adored his intensity and wanted Kingston to serve as a graduate assistant when his playing career was over.

Kingston never got that chance. Duff never got the opportunity to see if he could have taken his feathery jump shot to the NBA. The plane they boarded on a foggy night crashed nose down less than 90 seconds into its flight.

Duff and Kingston were two of 28 people who died. Duff’s No. 40 was retired two weeks later, and the gym was named for them shortly thereafter.

“I saw them both play,” Hosman said. “I knew Mike Duff’s mom and sister really well. Kevin Kingston’s dad (Don) was the athletic director when I was there. Their families are awesome people. It was a great thing that they named the gym after them. Their legacy will live forever.”