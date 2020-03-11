Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Playoff hoops and miles on the odometer

I’ve been fortunate enough to log nearly 2,000 miles over the past month and a half to cover all sorts of playoff basketball. I love being reminded how special playoff atmospheres are for both teams and their fans.
The goals set out before the season by coaches and players are nearing a close and sports fans know to tune in for all of the memorable postseason moments sports have always provided.
For me, being a Chicago fan from the greater Peoria area, I haven’t been as blessed as say the average 25-year-old Boston fan. But hey, the Cubs ended a 108-year World Series drought in 2016 so I’m not complaining.
Wrapping up my first year writing for The Southern Illinoisan, I’ve finally gotten a taste of most of the major prep sports in the area. I began by covering the Herrin boys basketball team in last year's Class 3A Freeburg Regional, and on Tuesday, I witnessed the Goreville boys team advance past Central A&M in the Class 1A Super-Sectional at the Banterra Center.
As the Blackcats play against Roanoke-Benson in the state semifinals on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center, I’ll be thinking about my high school days spent at the state tournament. Getting excused from class to hang out with my buddies at the March Madness Experience was always fun, but attending the games was even better.
That feeling hasn’t changed. I still think of the 56-point game put on by Jalen Brunson in the Class 4A state semis back in 2014 during his senior season with Stevenson. It was a game where thousands of people including myself watched a kid put a team on his back, but still come out on the losing end against top-ranked Whitney Young and current New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor.
The good news for Goreville is that it won’t likely have to rely on just one player thanks to the amount of depth head coach Todd Tripp has at his disposal. Tripp likes to play 9-10 guys a night to keep his rotation fresh and that depth is what kept Goreville’s season alive.
Due to a bit of foul trouble, 10 players checked in for Goreville against Central A&M. The two names to highlight as far as production goes is sophomore Briley Dunn and junior Cameron Hines. Dunn matched senior Nick Compton with 12 points off the bench, while Hines dropped in 10 after being named eligible to play by the IHSA just last week.
The Goreville reserve unit outscored the Raiders 25-7. The plus-18 differential really helped counter Central A&M’s offensive attack behind Connor Heaton’s team-high 29 points. Tripp also highlighted the play of junior’s Carter Bishop and Rhet Schuetz off the bench.
Bishop tied the game at 31 just before halftime with a 3-pointer against Central A&M, while Schuetz logged three rebounds in just nine minutes off the bench after not playing in the sectional championship game against Woodlawn.
In Class 3A, Carbondale ventured off to the Mount Vernon for a semifinal matchup against Chatham Greenwood on Wednesday. After covering the Terriers regional championship win over Centralia, the offensive focus will continue to be feeding the basketball into the post according to coach Jim Miller.
Miller gave his team a halftime speech in the regional championship about the importance of feeding James Baltz in the post so it would open up more opportunities for the rest of the offense. The players listened and responded well enough to keep their season alive.
The halftime adjustments helped allow Davaris and Tavaris Macklin to take over in the second half against Centralia. The twin duo accounted for 34 of the Terriers 58 points, with 26 of those points coming in a huge third quarter for Carbondale.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan.