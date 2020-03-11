Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Playoff hoops and miles on the odometer

I’ve been fortunate enough to log nearly 2,000 miles over the past month and a half to cover all sorts of playoff basketball. I love being reminded how special playoff atmospheres are for both teams and their fans.

The goals set out before the season by coaches and players are nearing a close and sports fans know to tune in for all of the memorable postseason moments sports have always provided.

For me, being a Chicago fan from the greater Peoria area, I haven’t been as blessed as say the average 25-year-old Boston fan. But hey, the Cubs ended a 108-year World Series drought in 2016 so I’m not complaining.

Wrapping up my first year writing for The Southern Illinoisan, I’ve finally gotten a taste of most of the major prep sports in the area. I began by covering the Herrin boys basketball team in last year's Class 3A Freeburg Regional, and on Tuesday, I witnessed the Goreville boys team advance past Central A&M in the Class 1A Super-Sectional at the Banterra Center.

As the Blackcats play against Roanoke-Benson in the state semifinals on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center, I’ll be thinking about my high school days spent at the state tournament. Getting excused from class to hang out with my buddies at the March Madness Experience was always fun, but attending the games was even better.