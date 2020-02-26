Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The shot that saved Harrisburg's season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brombaugh, a junior reserve for the Bulldogs, took the inbounds pass and dribbled three times before rising over freshman Parker Price to bank in the game-winning 3-point shot to stun the entire gymnasium.

Harrisburg’s crowd went wild, Eagles players were left speechless, and Brombaugh called it the play of his life.

“We just ran our box play and I came out, took a few dribbles, and just threw it up,” said Brombaugh. “I knew I put up a good shot but I didn’t even see the ball go in because of the defender.”

Brombaugh dedicated the win to his senior teammates.

Four starters for the Bulldogs finished with double-digit points, but it was the eight points and game-winning shot from Brombaugh that made the biggest difference.

Eldorado coach Josh Bradley said he knew coming in that Brombaugh wasn’t just your average kid to come in off the bench and log minutes.

“I’ve watched Ben play all year and he’s a really good player that comes into the game and plays with a lot of confidence,” Bradley said postgame. “That shot shows exactly what kind of player he is. It's a kid that every coach wants and he banked that one in with confidence, so hats off to him.”