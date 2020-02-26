Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The shot that saved Harrisburg's season

It had nearly been four years since the Harrisburg boys basketball team defeated Eldorado — 1,520 days to be exact.
That changed when Ben Brombaugh hoisted up a prayer at the buzzer to defeat the Eagles, 81-80, in Tuesday’s first round of Class 2A regionals at Carmi-White County High School.
Harrisburg overcame a 12-point deficit against Eldorado with 2:39 left to play, which took roughly 30 minutes to play out in real time. The Bulldogs scored seven points in the final 16 seconds to pull off the crazy comeback victory.
With his team trailing by four points, Brombaugh reeled in an offensive rebound and threw up a shot as he was falling to the ground to cut the Bulldogs deficit down to 78-76 with 16 seconds left on the clock.
Harrisburg coach Randy Smithpeters continued to burn through his timeouts and the Bulldogs continued to foul Eagles players as quickly as possible to put them at the free throw line in a game that had 40 total fouls called.
Junior Bryant Byrd would connect on two free throws to put the Eagles lead back up to four points, but junior Andrew Bittle would counter at the other end with a layup to shrink the Bulldogs deficit back down to two with five seconds remaining on the clock.
With Harrisburg expecting to foul as quickly as possible, Eldorado decided to launch a deep inbounds pass. The pass sailed out of bounds leaving the Bulldogs window of opportunity still open on the untimely error.
Brombaugh, a junior reserve for the Bulldogs, took the inbounds pass and dribbled three times before rising over freshman Parker Price to bank in the game-winning 3-point shot to stun the entire gymnasium.
Harrisburg’s crowd went wild, Eagles players were left speechless, and Brombaugh called it the play of his life.
“We just ran our box play and I came out, took a few dribbles, and just threw it up,” said Brombaugh. “I knew I put up a good shot but I didn’t even see the ball go in because of the defender.”
Brombaugh dedicated the win to his senior teammates.
Four starters for the Bulldogs finished with double-digit points, but it was the eight points and game-winning shot from Brombaugh that made the biggest difference.
Eldorado coach Josh Bradley said he knew coming in that Brombaugh wasn’t just your average kid to come in off the bench and log minutes.
“I’ve watched Ben play all year and he’s a really good player that comes into the game and plays with a lot of confidence,” Bradley said postgame. “That shot shows exactly what kind of player he is. It's a kid that every coach wants and he banked that one in with confidence, so hats off to him.”
Smithpeters said he's seen plenty of crazy endings in his 20 seasons with Harrisburg, but is most proud of the way his team never lost hope.
“What I’m most proud of is that our guys didn’t quit and did the things down the stretch that would give them a chance to win,” said Smithpeters. “We chipped away all game long and in the final timeout I told them to find the best shot opportunity and they did, and knock on wood it went in.”
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.