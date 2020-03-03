Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Carterville's girls team won't be forgotten

If you follow baseball, you’ve probably heard of a guy named Sparky Anderson. He managed teams in both leagues to World Series titles (Reds, Tigers) and was one of the most successful skippers in MLB history.
Along the way, Sparky made his share of waves by hyping up prospects, particularly after he won the 1984 World Series in Detroit. As I recall, he had two in particular that seemed can’t miss who didn’t live up to the hype.
One was Chris Pittaro, who Sparky liked so much that he briefly broke up the legendary Alan Trammell-Lou Whitaker double play combination. Whitaker moved to left field, which is about the equivalent of Bill Belichick recasting Tom Brady as a strong safety, until Sparky figured out that Pittaro wasn’t quite ready.
Then there was Mike Laga, a young lefty power hitter whose pull stroke looked perfect for the chummy right field dimensions at old Tiger Stadium. One day, Laga even pulled a foul ball completely out of the ballpark.
“If you don’t like Mike Laga, you don’t like ice cream,” Anderson said.
And that, in a roundabout way, gets us to the point of this column. If you watched girls basketball around here and couldn’t bring yourself to at least respect and appreciate what Carterville did the last four years, then I’m not going to bring you a carton of Ben and Jerry’s any time soon.
You have free articles remaining.
That the Lions fell a semifinal loss to Chicago Marshall shy of a state title doesn’t diminish one bit what they did. They spent this year accomplishing every other goal they set for themselves, usually doing it in a manner that left little doubt.
Some teams play tight when feeling the pressure of taking everyone’s best shot. Carterville usually played looser and better. It could never be accused of playing not to lose, a credit to how coach Matt Crain guided his experienced team.
Right on down to the last game, Crain had a handle on their mentality. Asked if the Lions would be ready for a third place contest with Port Byron Riverdale on Saturday, he said, “We’ll go eat a cheeseburger tonight, wake up tomorrow, have a little bounce in our step and go play.”
And go play, they did. In a game where teams sometimes have trouble getting excited because it’s for third place and not first, Carterville led 10-0 before Riverdale could blink. The 61-38 final was a fitting way for seniors Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton to end their prep careers.
Over the last four years, the Lions went 112-17. Their only two-game losing streak came in the first two games of the 2016-17 season, when Thompson and Crain were freshmen. Barton transferred in from Carbondale after her freshman year, adding the third piece any championship team has to have.
The development of Alecia Doyle into a double-figure scorer made this team an impossible scout for opponents. And Averi Vanderzille, who’s probably going to play college volleyball somewhere in a couple of years, gave Carterville a 6-footer who could take pressure off Thompson in the lane.
“It’s been an incredible experience,” Vanderzille said. “It’s been tough at times, but the seniors have showed us that you just have to keep working hard. I don’t think I’m going to forget playing with them.”
This team won’t be forgotten by anyone in Carterville any time soon.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. Contact him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.