Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Carterville's girls team won't be forgotten

That the Lions fell a semifinal loss to Chicago Marshall shy of a state title doesn’t diminish one bit what they did. They spent this year accomplishing every other goal they set for themselves, usually doing it in a manner that left little doubt.

Some teams play tight when feeling the pressure of taking everyone’s best shot. Carterville usually played looser and better. It could never be accused of playing not to lose, a credit to how coach Matt Crain guided his experienced team.

Right on down to the last game, Crain had a handle on their mentality. Asked if the Lions would be ready for a third place contest with Port Byron Riverdale on Saturday, he said, “We’ll go eat a cheeseburger tonight, wake up tomorrow, have a little bounce in our step and go play.”

And go play, they did. In a game where teams sometimes have trouble getting excited because it’s for third place and not first, Carterville led 10-0 before Riverdale could blink. The 61-38 final was a fitting way for seniors Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton to end their prep careers.