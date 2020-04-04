The Southern's Boys Basketball Player of the Year | Marion's Jackson Connor

The 6-6, 205-pound Connor had the tools from the first time he walked on the floor at Cuss Wilson Gym for practice. He’s possessed 3-point range, along with the body to physically overpower opponents around the goal.

He also had pedigree working in his favor. His father, Sean, scored more than 2,000 points at Zeigler-Royalton. In fact, Jackson freely admits that his dad’s advice helped influence the way he plays.

“My dad has always stressed that a lot of people didn’t have my body,” the younger Connor said. “I could use it to my advantage and finish, and that was one of my favorite weapons. Use it to bang and then blow by people.”

But Connor didn’t always use his abundant physical gifts. Too often, his first shot of the game was a 3-pointer, the kind of shot that Charles Barkley refers to as fool’s gold. A make sometimes led to a big game, or more 3s that didn’t take advantage of his real advantages.

An early miss sometimes led to more misses, even on point-blank shots. The goal got smaller. It was up to Gillespie and Connor’s dad to reinforce the notion that he must play from inside-out.