The Southern's Boys Basketball Player of the Year | Marion's Jackson Connor

When Gus Gillespie took over the Marion basketball program three years ago, one of the things he emphasized was changing the culture.
Fortunately for him, Jackson Connor was on hand to be the shape-shifter every team needs.
Two regional championships and a sectional title later, Connor has left his mark on the program. No player has scored more points in school history. Few players on any team this year had to produce game after game the way Connor did for their team to win.
Because of that, and his team’s success, Connor is the 2019-20 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year. He’s the first Marion player in the 27-year history of the award to win it, and he was a relatively easy choice, considering all that he did.
In helping the Wildcats go 22-12 and win their own Class 3A regional, Connor averaged 23.5 points and 5.8 rebounds, converting 47 percent of his field goal attempts for a team that often lacked a consistent second scorer. His 44 points in a Feb. 25 win over Effingham established a new career high.
Connor helped Marion win no less than nine tournaments in his four seasons. He was tabbed as a second team All-Class 3A pick by the Associated Press. What’s more, he also made his way on the final ballot for Mr. Basketball in Illinois.
“Reflecting back on his career,” Gillespie said, “I watched the process of a kid growing into a complete player.”
The 6-6, 205-pound Connor had the tools from the first time he walked on the floor at Cuss Wilson Gym for practice. He’s possessed 3-point range, along with the body to physically overpower opponents around the goal.
He also had pedigree working in his favor. His father, Sean, scored more than 2,000 points at Zeigler-Royalton. In fact, Jackson freely admits that his dad’s advice helped influence the way he plays.
“My dad has always stressed that a lot of people didn’t have my body,” the younger Connor said. “I could use it to my advantage and finish, and that was one of my favorite weapons. Use it to bang and then blow by people.”
But Connor didn’t always use his abundant physical gifts. Too often, his first shot of the game was a 3-pointer, the kind of shot that Charles Barkley refers to as fool’s gold. A make sometimes led to a big game, or more 3s that didn’t take advantage of his real advantages.
An early miss sometimes led to more misses, even on point-blank shots. The goal got smaller. It was up to Gillespie and Connor’s dad to reinforce the notion that he must play from inside-out.
“If you live on the perimeter and miss your first couple of shots, it affects other parts of your game,” Gillespie said. “He understood he had to be complete for our team to be successful. A lot of that is maturity.”
Acquiring maturity enabled Connor to enforce his skill and will on a game. Gillespie scripted plays designed to get him the ball in the post where he could easily score with his first shot. One basket frequently led to many others.
And Connor’s improved savvy led to another discovery. No matter how physical opponents played him — and his average game was negotiated through a thicket of forearms, torsos and pushes — Connor never let it bother him.
“That used to bother me, and I’d get mad at the refs and let it take me out of my game,” he said. “You’re not helping your team that way and the refs aren’t going to respect you.”
With mental obstacles removed, Connor cleared the final barrier to the top of the school’s record books. In the Wildcats’ regional title win over Herrin on March 6, his first quarter bucket toppled the legendary Greg Starrick as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
In his last game for Marion on March 10, Connor reached the 2,000-point mark in style, jamming in transition against East St. Louis. Connor’s 22 points in his last high school game gave him 2,018 for his career.
"That was pretty special," he said of slamming to attain the milestone. "Not too many people can say they did that."
When life returns to some semblance of normalcy, Connor has a decision to make. Several colleges want his services next year, including the likes of New Mexico, Missouri State, Austin Peay, Eastern Illinois, Idaho, Lipscomb and SIU Edwardsville.
While Connor’s signing isn’t likely to interrupt programming on a four-letter network, his coach offered a bold prediction.
“His best basketball is ahead of him,” Gillespie said. “I’ve had a lot of college guys talk to me about him, and I always tell them that he has a knack of scoring.
"Someone is going to get a guy who hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!