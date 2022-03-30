Where are they now? Matt Crain was a prolific scorer for Carterville

CARTERVILLE — When reflecting back upon a great basketball career at Carterville High School in the late 1980s, Matt Crain always talks team first.

The son of a coach, that's simply the way he was raised. Put team above self.

"Coach (Tim) Bleyer and my dad (assistant Ernie Crain) always emphasized the importance of team," Crain said. "They did a great job preparing us and pushing us in practice for the games. As players, we knew it was up to us to put the team above any personal glory."

Crain was a sophomore guard on the 1987 Lions team that put together one of the best seasons in school history - a 23-6 overall record, champions of the Black Diamond Conference, as well as Carterville Regional and Eldorado Sectional champions before bowing out in the Carbondale Super-Sectional to Okawville, 36-34. It is one of only two Lions boys teams that ever advanced to the Super-Sectional (the 2015 squad was the other).

A starter with the JV squad as a freshman, Crain received only limited varsity minutes his first season. Sophomore John Aird was the only underclassman to get any real playing time with the varsity, which was a senior-laden group.

Crain became a full-fledged varsity starter his sophomore season, averaging 11 points a game.

"What stands out to me about my sophomore season was simply how close we were as a team. We were all the best of friends," Crain said. "When we weren't in school or playing ball, we were likely hanging out together at someone's house, usually Jason Howell's. We were a very tight-knit group. We grew up watching how successful the teams were in the early '80s with (Brad) Beasley and (Steve) Samuel and we wanted to be like them. We wanted to represent our school and our town."

Crain said what the Lions lacked in size (no starter stood taller than 6-foot-2), they made up for it with quickness, athleticism and determination. He said he knew the Lions had turned a corner his sophomore year when they won the Harrisburg Invitational Tournament.

"To beat a bigger school on their home floor was a pretty good accomplishment," he said. "They (Bulldogs) were still a member of the South Seven Conference at the time. The better the competition we played, the better we got. We ended up winning that tournament two years in a row. I think playing there and winning there really propelled us."

The Lions finished 9-1 in the Diamond during the '86-'87 season, ahead of Sesser-Valier. They would go on to defeat Galatia in the Carterville Regional and Anna-Jonesboro and Goreville at the Eldorado Sectional.

"I remember we won both games by four points," Crain said. "Back then, there were only two classes - A and AA."

In the Okawville contest, the Lions started junior Andy Dawson at the point guard slot; Howell, a junior at small forward; Aird, a junior at the power forward; and senior Tony Pierce at center. Coming off the bench were Andy Groh and Jeff Ennis. Carterville led by 10 at the half only to watch the lead slip away in the second half.

"I think we started playing tentatively with the lead and began missing some shots," Crain said. "But to be fair, Okawville was a very talented team. They had Jeff Luechtefeld, the coach's son, who was 6-foot-5 and ended up playing for Saint Louis University, and Darren Stine, another big guy at 6-foot-4. They were very good. They slowed us down and got us to play their pace. They went on to finish second at state. All these years later, I still haven't watched the tape from that game. It was pretty tough to take. We really wanted to get to state and make the town proud of us. We just fell a little short, nothing to be ashamed of."

Crain said the Lions went into every game believing they were going to win.

"We were young and dumb, but that's the way we felt. We believed we could beat anybody. And we were going to get after you defensively. Our press was very effective most of the time."

As a junior, Crain and the Lions enjoyed another strong season, finishing 22-5, including a 16-game win streak and again winning the conference at 9-1. Crain averaged 13 points a game during the '87-'88 season.

"We ended up winning the regional, beating Galatia again, but then we lost to Norris City in the sectional. They shot something like 70 percent from the field against us that night. It didn't help that we were playing without Andy Groh, who hyper-extended a knee in the regional championship game."

Groh had replaced Tony Pierce in the starting lineup. Paul Gentry, Rob Reynolds and Geoff Smith all saw minutes off the bench.

As a senior on the '88-'89 team, Crain became a scoring machine for the Lions. He averaged right at 30 points per game, but the team struggled, going only 5-19.

"We had to rebuild and I was the only one left from the other teams," Crain said. "We were in a lot of games. We just couldn't finish things out. Christopher (TJ Wheeler and Mike Reed) and Sesser-Valier (Scott Burzynski, Wesley Wilt and Jerry Hampleman) were both very good in the Diamond that year."

In addition to Crain, starting for the Lions were: Paul Gentry, Derek Corley, Rob Reynolds and Sean Hampton.

Crain set a free-throw record his senior season, knocking down 33-of-35 attempts against Vienna in the first game of the season. He finished with 51 points, a career best. He was still 10 points shy of his father, Ernie, and his 61-point school record set against Goreville.

Former Lions head coach Tim Bleyer said Crain was a well-rounded player.

"Being a coach's son, he was very basketball savvy," Bleyer said. "Matt grew up around the game. He was very fundamentally sound. He was a very good athlete with good quickness. And he could flat out shoot it. He also handled the ball well and passed well. Defensively, he could guard you, too. He was a wing player on our press."

POST CHS

Crain began his collegiate career at Christian Brothers College in Memphis (NAIA school). Not liking the fit there, he transferred to John A. Logan College his sophomore year.

At Logan, Crain was selected All-Conference, averaging 15 points a game under head coach Tom Ashman.

Bleyer said Crain's ability to score made him an attractive commodity to college coaches. Oral Roberts University head coach Ken Trickey, a Cairo native, recruited Crain and signed him on scholarship.

"Matt played against some great competition at ORU," Bleyer said. "They were known for their offense and Matt had a great career there. What he did beyond Carterville High School stacks up with some of the very best. And Matt wasn't only a scorer. He was very unselfish. He knew how to distribute the basketball. If you were open, he would get the ball to you."

In his two years at ORU, Crain averaged seven points a game each season. He enjoyed some solid scoring outings, notching 21 against Oklahoma State and 18 against Texas Tech and Mississippi Valley State.

Crain also got to play against several collegiate players who later made it to the NBA, including the likes of UCLA's Tracy Murray, Kansas' Greg Ostertag and Adonis Jordan, Oklahoma State's Byron Houston, Oklahoma's Bryant "Big Country" Reeves and Chris Whitney (Clemson via Lincoln Trial College).

"We were on the road a bunch the two years I was there," Crain said.

After graduating with a degree in health and physical education, Crain stayed an extra year, serving as a student assistant coach under Bill Self and Barry Hinson as Trickey left.

He then returned to Southern Illinois where he was hired to teach at Vienna High School. He was there six years before purchasing a lawn care company in 2001. Crain then returned to education, going to work at his alma mater where he taught and P.E. and driver's education. He also coached junior varsity boys basketball for seven years. He assisted at Goreville for five years previously.

Crain was later awarded the head coaching job for the Carterville girls basketball team and led the Lions to a third-place finish at state in 2020. His daughter, Abbey, was the point guard for the team. She is now on softball scholarship at Logan.

Now 51, Crain is serving as assistant women's basketball coach at Logan.

He and his wife, Julie, have been married for 23 years. In addition to Abbey, Matt also has a stepson, Zachary, who resides in Colorado. Matt's parents, Ernie and Sherry (Jenkins) reside in Carterville. Ernie is battling Parkinson's disease.

"There are times when my playing days seem like only yesterday," Crain said. "Just like that, I'm right back at practice with Coach Bleyer and my dad. Basketball meant a lot to us players. We wanted to be like our heroes before us. We wanted to succeed like them. I'd like to think we did. And I wouldn't trade any of those moments. Playing basketball at Carterville and being around my friends was a great life experience for me."

