Where are they now? Ricci was scoring machine for West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — There have been 51 seasons of basketball since Tim Ricci was knocking down shots by the bushel load for the West Frankfort Redbirds, yet nobody has been able to catch or surpass him on the school's all-time scoring list.

Ricci, who wore No. 42 on his jersey, finished his four-year varsity career at FCHS with 1,708 points ('68-'71), eclipsing the previous best of 1,610 points set by the late Bobby Brown in 1962.

What makes Ricci's record even more impressive is the fact that there was no 3-point line when he played. Otherwise, he would have easily scored more than 2,000 points.

"My favorite shot was from the left corner...for whatever reason," said Ricci. "My best game in high school (as an individual performer) came in my senior year about a week after Thanksgiving when I had 38 points against Du Quoin. We had a pretty good team my senior year, going 18-8 overall with three of those losses coming against Benton, including the regional tournament."

Joining Ricci on the starting five his senior year were: senior Gary Warren, senior Shane Grotti, junior Greg Mitchell and sophomore Jack Warren.

The Redbirds were 17-8 his freshman season, 13-12 his sophomore year and 17-10 his junior year.

"We had a lot of success as a team when I was in high school," Ricci said. "From my freshman through junior seasons, we beat Coach Rich Herrin's Benton teams six straight games," Ricci said. "That was most definitely a highlight for me because of how good Benton was for years. We even came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter in one of those South Seven Conference games my junior year. The wins were sweeter since Benton was our county rival."

Ricci, listed as a 6-foot-3 shooting forward, averaged 24 points a game as a senior.

"Tim was one of the best athletes to ever come through West Frankfort," said former teammate and friend, Leonard Hopkins. "There's a reason why there's a big picture of him on the wall in the gym lobby. He was such a good shooter and scorer. What made him so good was the amount of time he spent as a kid playing the game. He lived close to the city park and he could always be seen playing ball there."

Hopkins said he recalls playing pickup games over the summer with Ricci at SIU Arena when both were in college, competing with the likes of Rich Yunkus, Doug Collins, Les Taylor, Greg Starrick and Dick "Mouse" Garrett.

Hopkins added that Ricci is even a better person than he was as a player.

"Just a true gentleman," Hopkins said. "A very good person who I am proud to call my friend."

Ricci was also a standout in football, playing fullback on offense and linebacker on defense. In fact, Ricci was asked to compete in a tryout for both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

"Tim most definitely could have played Division I football if he wanted," said Hopkins, who was a standout athlete himself both at FCHS and SIU.

SIU EXPERIENCE

"I had several offers to play football in college, but decided to play basketball at SIU instead," Ricci said. "Illinois, Tennessee and Murray State were some of the schools that showed interest in me for basketball, but Saluki head coach Paul Lambert told me that there would be a good chance that I would start my sophomore year there, so I picked Southern."

At that time, college freshmen were not yet allowed to play varsity ball. They played freshman games instead.

"In my first varsity game as a sophomore, we played McKendree and I was 2-for-2 from the field. Coach Lambert got on me, telling me to shoot the ball more or he would take me out," laughed Ricci. "So, I started shooting more. I had a few decent games, but our team didn't have that good of a season. We went 11-16."

As a junior, the Salukis started to turn the corner with the likes of Joe Merriweather, Mike Glenn and Corky Abrams making a huge impact.

"My best game as a Saluki came my junior year at Detroit, coached by Dick Vitale," Ricci said. "I made 13-of-15 shots from the field and finished with 26 points. I also had 16 against Stetson and 17 against Indiana State. What was funny was that I scored more points on the road than I did at home."

The Dawgs finished 19-7 in Ricci's junior season.

"Joe (Merriweather) was an outstanding big man and Mike Glenn was simply the best shooter I had ever played with or even seen for that matter," Ricci said.

In his senior season, Ricci's best game was 20 points against Oral Roberts. As a team, the Salukis put together an 18-9 record and were invited to the NIT in New York. Ricci, who was one of two team captains, had to miss the game after breaking his foot in the regular season finale.

"That still bothers me today," Ricci said. "I hated not getting a chance to play in that NIT game. We ended up losing to Pittsburgh. Mel Hughlett of Carbondale took my place in the starting lineup."

Ricci went on to graduate from SIU in 1975 with a degree in health and physical education.

POST SIU

Ricci was hired to teach at Murphysboro High School after student teaching there.

"I was an assistant coach at Murphy in both football and basketball," Ricci said. "I was there two years before getting the opportunity to come back home to West Frankfort to teach and coach. I replaced Bobby Brown as head coach as he was named head coach at John A. Logan College. I was head coach for the Redbirds for seven years.

"Our best season was the '80-'81 season when we beat out Benton and McLeansboro to capture the regional championship. We ended up losing in the first round of the sectional to Cairo. It was the infamous bomb threat game."

Ricci said he later became head softball coach at FCHS, where he led the Redbirds to two regional titles in his nine years in that capacity.

"The hardest thing was probably coaching my daughters (Chelcee and Lacee), especially Lacee as she was one of our pitchers and I was calling the pitches."

Ricci, who retired from teaching in 2011, also assisted Richard Glodich, who was named the new boys basketball coach.

"And I got involved in radio broadcasting for the first time with WGGH (Marion). I worked games with Jimmy Dean and Mike Stallings at first," Ricci said. "Today, I'm doing Logan men's games with Mike Murphy and women's games with Matt Varney of River Radio. It's something I enjoy doing. I also like golfing with my buddies, playing drums for a local band, spending time with my wife, Debbie, and four grandchildren, Kennedi, Reese, Logan and Landon."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0