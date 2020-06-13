Bass Fishing | Carterville's Crain and Skelcher prepare for Junior World Championship

“We still don’t really know how to feel about it yet,” Crain said in regards to the JWC. “There’s going to be harder competition in this type of a tournament compared to ones we’ve fished in before so we expect it to be a little more stressful than usual.”

Preparation will begin once Crain and Skelcher arrive at Mosquito Lake two days before the tournament kicks off. The lake remains off limits to the general public two weeks prior to the official practice held on July 27.

Most know fishing to be a more peaceful hobby, but Skelcher says fishing tournaments are a whole lot different. Since teaming up with Crain, the two have worked hard on building their communication in order to successfully reel in a fish and not lose it. The biggest challenge normally comes with aligning whoever is holding the net on the same side of the boat as the one holding the rod.

“Whenever we know that we’re reeling in a big fish we just tell the other one to have the net ready on the side of the boat,” said Skelcher. “We normally fish using either a crawfish imitation bait or a crank bait because both of those have worked for us in the past.”