BELLEVILLE – The Carterville High School girls bowling team made history Saturday when it placed third at the Belleville Sectional bowling tournament. It marked the first time in school history that the Lions had ever qualified a team to the state bowling meet.

"It's phenomenal news," said Lions head coach Lee Kirchner. "The girls worked really hard for this one today. We were the underdog all the way. To get third with all those Metro East schools competing, this is a big-time accomplishment."

Mascoutah won the tourney with 5,677 pins. Collinsville was second at 5,621 and Carterville followed in third at 5,599. The fourth and final team to qualify for state was Freburg at 5,451 pins. Herrin placed fifth overall, missing out on state by just 21 pins (5,430). Anna-Jonesboro finished eighth at 5,357 and Salem was 10th at 5,102 to round out the local contingent.

From an individual standpoint, senior Amelia Booker paced the Lions in scoring at 1,197, placing seventh overall. Senior Callie Russell followed at 1,130. Junior Adriana Bird checked in at 1,105. Senior Emily Swain totaled 1,100 and senior Abby Bonovz earned a 1,067.

The only other local bowlers to qualify for state as individuals are Herrin junior Madyson LaBotte and A-J's Jaden Ebberts.

Herrin bowling coach Barry Hubbard said LaBotte's six-game total of 1,233 placed her fourth overall.

"I thought the girls bowled well today. We just came up a little short," Hubbard said.

The state meet is scheduled for next Saturday in Rockford.