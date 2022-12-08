Prep Bowling | Herrin, Carterville off to strong start to the season

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers and Carterville Lions boys squads are making some noise in the bowling alleys of Southern Illinois this season with both teams undefeated in dual competitions.

Wins for Herrin (6-0) have come over Eldorado, Marion, Harrisburg, Massac County, Mount Vernon and Anna-Jonesboro.

Sophomore Nick Hubbard leads Herrin with 202 average. The team’s other four starters—seniors Lake Ward and Logan Ventura, along with sophomores Payton Martin and Chase Lannom—are all averaging in the 190s. Sixth man, sophomore Lex Garner, is at 185. The team is averaging 985 per match.

“We have participated in four tournaments so far this season,” said Tigers head coach Barry Hubbard. “We were sixth at the Herrin Invite to start the season; 14th at the Collinsville Invite; were third at the Salem Invite; and third at the Bulldog Invite in Harrisburg.”

The boys travel to Belleville on Saturday to partake in the Southern Illinois Shootout hosted by Belleville East High School.

The Lions, led by head coach Lee Kirchner, said that his boys are off to a 4-0 start in dual meets. The Lions squad consists of one senior, one junior, three sophomores and four freshmen.

The team’s top scorer is sophomore Evan Flath, who has compiled a solid 221 average. He has a high game of 269 this season with a 759 series in a match this week. Flath has two first-place finishes at recent meets which included 14 teams or more.

The Lions have also enjoyed stellar work from sophomore David Lutchka, who is averaging 215. He has a high game of 278 and a 741 series this week.

Herrin is also undefeated on the girls’ side at 5-0 with wins over Marion, Harrisburg, Massac County, Mount Vernon and Anna-Jonesboro.

The team is led in scoring by freshman Sidnee Nelson and junior Madison LaBotte, each with a 188 game average. Other varsity starters are senior Amaris Williams, junior Faith Perry and sophomore Paisley Vorhes.

“It makes for a very balanced group,” Hubbard said. “We’re averaging 905 a game as a team. The first tournament for our girls is Saturday at the Southern Illinois Shootout in Belleville.

Kirchner said the Lady Lions are off to a 3-0 start in dual meets with one second-place finish at a tournament last weekend.

The girls team consists of four seniors, two juniors and two freshmen.

Carterville is led offensively by junior Adriana Bird with a 191 average. She has a high game of 228 and a high series of 639.

The girls are also getting strong play from senior Emily Swain with a 179 average. She has a 235 high game for the season and a high series of 591.

Both Lions teams are in tournaments this weekend in Columbia.

The girls team has a tournament in Herrin next weekend to finish up the tournaments for the month of December before the Christmas break takes place.