ROCKFORD – Herrin High School junior Madyson LaBotte ended up 11th overall with a two-day score of 2,498 at the girls state bowling meet Saturday in Rockford after entering the day in second place.

LaBotte turned in Day 2 game scores of 213, 175, 226, 201, 203, and 165.

"It was crazy and incredible all at the same time," the HHS junior said. "I am very thankful that I was rewarded for all my hard work during the regular season. I don't ever recall bowling better than I did on Friday. I kept racking up 230s. I couldn't believe it."

LaBotte said her goal was to place at state and she accomplished her goal. The top 12 earn All-State medals.

"Now that I have reached my goal, I want to go back next year and win it all," she said. "I'm already looking forward to next year."

Tigers head coach Barry Hubbard said LaBotte earned her award.

"She was just so focused with her concenration, so locked in this weekend," he said. "I think she just got a little mentally exhausted by the start of that sixth game today. Even then, she was still making some good shots. Madyson bowled well today. She just didn't score as well as she did Friday."

Hubbard pointed out that placing in the top 12 in a one-class system for a state finals is significant.

"Some of these schools have enrollments of 3-to-4,000," he said. "Madyson did great."

Lida Burgos of Saint Charles East was the individual champion, finishing at 2, 763.

The Carterville High School girls bowling team was unable to move up the leader board in the chamionship round Saturday, but the Lions still walk away from the state meet as a two-day participant, surviving Friday's 12-team cut.

The girls from west Williamson County also set the bar high for future Lions teams. This season marked the first time a Carterville High School bowling team had advanced to state.

The Lions' two-day total was 10,262. Lockport Township was the state champ with 11,975 pins.

Carterville's Adriana Bird was the team's top bowler at state. She had a combined score of 2,259, which placed her in 54th place among individual performers.

Emily Swain was the team's second-best bowler and placed 57th overall at 2,226. Callie Russell was Carterville's third-best bowler at 1,998 and placed 71st. She was followed by Amelia Booker (1,719), Abby Bonovz (1,502), Zoe Mercer (296), Mallory Hopkins (145), and Cheyenne Cockburn (117).