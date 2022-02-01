Prep Bowling | Herrin's Vorhes bowls over the competition

HERRIN — Despite a stellar performance at the state finals last weekend, Herrin High School senior Jayden Vorhes said there really isn't anything special or unique about his game as a bowler. His secret to success, he said, is simply consistency.

"I don't have a lot of roll (velocity) on the ball and I don't have much of a hook for that matter, but what I do gets the job done most of the time. With me, it's all about repeating my mechanics - being consistent with my approach and release."

Ever so modest, Vorhes was the top bowler for the top prep team in Southern Illinois. With his lead, the Tigers went 12-0 in match play during the regular season; placed third at the 14-team Carterville Regional; and fourth at the 18-team Alton Sectional. The top six teams advanced to state from Alton. St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon hosted the state competition last weekend.

As a team, Herrin finished 14th overall, just two places shy of qualifying for the finals; however, both Vorhes and teammate Lake Ward qualified for the finals as individuals.

Ward finished 43rd overall with a 204.8 average over six games.

A four-year varsity member and three-year starter for the Tigers, Vorhes placed 23rd out of 75 finalists with a strong Saturday performance, averaging 215.5 per game over six total games. That was a marked improvement over his season average of 203. In short, Vorhes saved his best work for the biggest stage.

"Jayden has been a key contributor in our team's success these last four years," said Herrin coach Barry Hubbard. "He has put in countless hours of practice here at Herrin Bowl to become the player he is today. His performance at state was outstanding, but not all that surprising to me."

Hubbard said Vorhes not only scored well in matches, but even more important, provided leadership for the younger bowlers on the Herrin team.

"Jayden stepped into the role of team leader this year and has been a mentor for our younger players. He helped lead us to back-to-back trips to the state finals. Jayden is one of those players that will be hard to replace and has no doubt left a lasting impression on our program."

Vorhes said his father, Josh, introduced him to the game about the time he started kindergarten.

"My dad had bowled in high school and he wanted me to learn the game when he thought I was ready. I've been bowling for about 12 years now. I would like to think I am still getting better."

Not one to boast about his accomplishments, Vorhes did admit to bowling one perfect game (12 consecutive strikes over 10 frames for a score of 300) in his high school career.

"It came in the first game at state last year," he said. "It was kind of nerve-wracking but fun at the same time."

Vorhes said that in addition to his father's guidance, he has received outstanding coaching and encouragement from Herrin Bowl owner Tim LaBotte over the years, as well as his high school coaches Chelsea Walker and Hubbard.

"I can't say enough about all the help they have given me," Vorhes said. "I would say the main thing they taught me was not to let a bad shot get me down. Everyone's going to have some bad shots. There is no shame in that. The key is how you deal with adversity. You have to stay positive and trust in your ability."

Vorhes said that he plans to continue his bowling career this fall at the collegiate level, having accepted an offer from Southeastern Illinois College at Harrisburg.

"I think Jayden will be a huge asset to SIC's bowling program," Hubbard said. "He's just so good within the pocket. Add in a work ethic that is second to none and he should be an outstanding bowler for the Falcons."

Vorhes said bowling is not the only sport he intends to participate in at SIC.

"I'm also pretty big into archery and plan to try out for the team there," the Herrin senior said. "Academically, I plan to pursue a degree related to outdoor wildlife."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0