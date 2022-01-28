Boys Basketball | Belleville Althoff defeats Marion in a South Seven battle

BELLEVILLE — Taylor Powell recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as Belleville Althoff Catholic knocked off Marion, 64-59, in a South Seven Conference boys basketball game Friday night at the Schott Center.

Althoff improved to 7-16 overall and 2-4 in the South Seven with its third straight win, while Marion dropped to 11-11 and 3-3 with its third straight loss.

"We did a good job defensively and we played well enough to win," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "We knew coming over here this would be a tough game. It's a tough place to play. We gave a good enough effort."

Marion's Rayzhaun Bardo led all scorers with 24 points, half of which came in the second quarter, and also grabbed eight rebounds. Evan Noelle scored half of his 20 points in the third period.

Marion was ahead 34-27 with 5-1/2 minutes left in the third quarter after back-to-back jumpers in the lane from Noelle, but the Crusaders chipped away and a layup by Dainen Rucker sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 40.

Jordan Lewis, who scored 15 points, hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth to give Althoff the ninth lead change of the game and although the Wildcats tied it with a trey from Bardo they couldn't pull back in front.

A jumper from Lewis and a putback and free throw from D'Necco Rucker gave the Crusaders a six-point lead with 4:43 remaining.

Marion was within 49-47 after buckets from Noelle and Bardo, but turnovers led to layups by Powell and Lewis to push Althoff back to a seven-point margin.

Marion couldn't get closer than four points in the final minutes.

"There were a lot of positives," Gillespie said. "We just can't win a close game and it's frustrating because we're playing so hard."

Rucker had seven of his 11 points down the stretch for the Crusaders, who trailed 26-25 at the half despite Powell flushing a big dunk just before the buzzer.

The Wildcats were already without big man Nehemiah Goodman and another inside player, Bryson Burgess, suffered an injury in the junior varsity game. That left Marion without a lot of size to defend Powell and Rucker, who are both 6-foot-4.

Marion plays again Saturday afternoon against St. Louis Carnahan at the Pinckneyville Panther Basketball Showcase shootout event held at Duster Thomas Gymnasium. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

