Boys Golf | Four local golfers advance at Class 1A sectional

MOUNT VERNON — Goreville senior A.J. Johnson, Anna-Jonesboro senior Luke Lasley and West Frankfort juniors Ben Herron and Lucas Whittington made the cut at the boys Hamilton County Class 1A Sectional held at Green Hills Golf Course on Monday to advance to the state championships.

Oblong (320), St. Anthony (321) and Vandalia (321) were the three advancing teams with Anna-Jonesboro finishing fourth just seven strokes behind with a team score of 328.

“It might as well been 50 strokes, because if you miss it you miss it,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Jim Woodward. “The closer you are to missing the worse you feel because you can always find a stroke here or there. We just didn’t perform after the turn. Going into the turn we were ahead of the field on a 316 pace, but we didn’t bring it home in the end.”

Vandalia senior Chase Laack won the sectional title for the first time with a one-over 72 edging out local favorite Johnson by one stroke and Lasley by two.

“It was a very tough day,” Laack said. “I didn’t get off to the hottest start with a three bogies in a row after I started with a birdie, so I had to climb my way back with three birdies on the last six holes. I hit a lot of good wedge shots close and made a couple putts.”

Johnson started on the front nine and was three-over at the turn finishing with a birdie on eight and a bogey on nine. He jump-started his round on the back nine with back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 before ending strong with five pars on the last six holes to finish the back nine one under and two over for the round.

“My round was pretty good,” Johnson said. “The front I left a few strokes out there, but I’m happy with a 73. My hardest hole was one. I bogeyed that hole. The first tee off – those nerves get to you to be honest. At the turn, I was thinking to par every hole and get to state. My irons were pretty good and my putting was working very well today. My driver was not very good today. I would have went to state last year, but they didn’t hold it, so this is the first time I’m going.”

Lasley, who lost a three-hole playoff for the regional title, also opened on the front nine and after a double bogey on nine made the turn at one over. The senior traded a birdie with a bogey on the first four holes on the back before saving par on the next four holes ending with a bogey on 18.

“I knew I had to play well to win because there was a lot of good competition out here,” Lasley said. “I knew I had what it takes to win, so I thought it was going to be a good day, but it wasn’t bad I only missed two fairways all day. I was playing pretty well on the front until nine. I pushed my drive way right and then tried to hit a miraculous shot onto the green, but chunked it short."

Herron began on the back nine and made the turn at two over and finished at six over 77. Whittington was one stroke back with a 78.

“My first nine was OK, but I missed three or four birdie putts,” Herron said. “I also missed a couple birdie putts on the back. I just couldn’t chip. I could have had a lot better day than I had today. My wedges and putting wasn’t working, but most of my drives and woods were good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0