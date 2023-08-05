HARRISBURG – It’s Rider it’s wrong.

Play on words aside, Harrisburg High School graduated senior Ross Rider is The Southern Illinoisan’s pick for Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Year. We believe it to be a worthy choice.

A standout football player for the Bulldogs who also made an impact with the baseball and basketball teams, Rider was the school’s valedictorian and ranked No. 1 in a class of 127 seniors.

He is an outstanding pick for this special recognition by the newspaper, edging out some other phenomenal candidates from throughout the region.

Here is a brief breakdown on Rider’s achievements in academics and athletics:

Academics/Activities

• 4.325 GPA on a 4.0 scale

• No. 1 Class Rank

• Spirit Club four years (President junior and senior years)

• Student Council three years (Treasurer senior year)

• Kiwanis Key Club four years

• Letterman Club two years

• ACES Academic Team (Formerly W.Y.S.E) two years

• Mu Alpha Theta two years

• ACES Regional Biology 2nd Place and ACES Sectional Biology 2nd Place

• PSAT/NMSQT National Recognition Program

• Rural and Small Town Awards Winner

• Recipient of the John G. Cruser Student-Athlete Award (22-23)

• IHSA All-State Academic Team Nominee (22-23)

• Attending the University of Evansville next year on a full academic scholarship, studying Pre-Med

Athletics

Football

• Team Captain

• All-Conference running back

• All-South running back

• Harrisburg High School Athlete of the Year (22-23)

Basketball

• Starter at guard

Baseball

• Starting pitcher and third baseman

“Ross is without a doubt a young man who is deserving of this acknowledgement,” said Bulldogs head football coach Matt Griffith. “He was our top rusher and captain for us during the fall 2022 season. He was a great leader on and off the field.”

Griffith said Rider had the role of taking the abusive 2, 3, and 4-yard gains in between the tackles so that his fellow running backs and wide receivers could break big gainers to the outside.

“Ross is what our program looks for as a leader and as an example,” Griffith said. “We were fortunate to have him. And to say he excelled in the classroom is an understatement. He is a hard-working and well-spoken student-athlete. Ross is a great representative of Harrisburg and Bulldog Nation.”

Harrisburg High School Athletic Director Greg Langley also spoke highly of Rider.

“Ross demonstrates work ethic, high standards, intelligence and great personality,” Langley said. “He checks every box. He has done everything right during his time here, and his future is bright."

To say Rider was caught by surprise with the news would be an understatement.

“This is quite an honor,” he said. “Being a student-athlete at Harrisburg High School meant so much to me. I enjoyed it all. I loved my time in the classroom and I loved being a Bulldog, especially on the football field.”

Rider said it’s not as easy to succeed in academics when one invests so much time in athletics.

“It takes a lot of hard work and I prided myself on a strong work ethic,” he said. “Several of my teachers and coaches pushed me to be the best student and athlete I could be. I was nowhere near the best player on any of my teams, but I always tried to put for the best version of me. Hopefully, that hard work will pay off for me in college.”

Rider said chemistry was his favorite subject and pointed out that instructor Janet Hughes challenged him each and every day.

“Between science and math, I had to analyze problems and situations and become a problem solver. I think that helped me on the athletic field, too.”

Rider said he also tried to stay involved with various clubs and organizations at the school, and it wasn’t easy with ball practice or games most nights.

“I wanted to do it all,” he said. “I know there were some sacrifices I had to make along the way, but there will be sacrifices moving forward, too. You just have to do what you think is best and not have any regrets about your decisions.”

Rider said he often drew inspiration from his older sister Madeline, who was also a three-sport athlete a few years earlier.

“Madeline has been battling cancer (lymphoma), but recently learned that she had a clean bill of health. I can’t tell you how great that feels. I have looked up to her for as long as I can remember. She challenges me to be better.”

Rider also enjoyed plenty of support from his parents (Dr. Shannon and Adrienne Rider), as well as his younger brother, Reed, who will be a junior student-athlete at HHS this fall.

“I hope to follow in my dad’s footsteps and someday be a doctor,” Ross Rider said. “I also hope that I can find time to coach football, too. I would like to have the opportunity to teach kids how to compete in a sport that I loved so much. I would teach them the importance of being a Bulldog for life. It’s a legacy I am proud to carry.”

For now, however, Rider said he will enjoy what’s left of his summer break and then make the journey to Evansville to start his college studies.

“I’m excited for this new chapter in my life,” he said. “And I’m confident that I will do well because I have so many family members, friends, teachers and coaches rooting for me who are all willing to help me be successful. I can’t thank them all enough.”

RUNNER UP

AIDEN TAYLOR, CARBONDALE

Academics

• 4.44 GPA on a 4.0 grading scale

• Top 10 ranking in the school

• 2023 IHSA All-State Academic Team

• National Honor Society

• Fellowship of Christian Athletes

• Student Advisory Council

• Freshman Mentor

• German Club

• Solo and Ensemble Band

Athletics

• Wrestling

• 3-Time Wrestling State Qualifier

• Wrestling Regional Champion (2023)

• Wrestling Sectional Champion (2023)

• All-Conference

• All-South

• Football

• First Team All-Conference

• All-South

• Frank Bleyer Outstanding Athlete Award

ALSO CONSIDERED

Ethan Finke and Drew Caldwell of Murphysboro; Trey Cole of Christopher, and Kaden Gajewski of Nashville.