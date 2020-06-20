Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Herrin's Jake Baumgarte

Basketball season wasn't even the most stressful time of the sports year for Baumgarte. That stress waited for the fall when he had to find ways to balance both his soccer and football schedules on top of his academics. During the school week, he would attend his soccer games and make as many football practices as possible before suiting up as the Tigers kicker on Friday nights.

Those late bus rides home left minimal time for sleep and homework, but Baumgarte is living proof that it can be done. The next step is trying to walk on and kick for the Salukis football team once team tryouts come around. Baumgarte has played soccer since he was 4 years old and learning how to kick a soccer ball ultimately led him to try out for the football team.

Saying goodbye to soccer certainly won’t be an easy task for Baumgarte, but he’s up for the challenges that his family has helped prepare him for.

“My family has always been supportive of me,” said Baumgarte. “Any time my parents missed one of my games, they felt like it was the end of the world, but I just told them it’s okay because they’ve made it to so many other games.