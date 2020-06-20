Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Herrin's Jake Baumgarte

Herrin High School’s Jake Baumgarte is The Southern’s Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Year after being a model of consistency in about any box you’d like to check off. Being a student comes first, and Baumgarte has excelled with a 4.29 high school GPA and has plans of studying civil engineering at SIU this fall.
After Baumgarte’s freshman year, he took a step back, looked at how he was spending his free time, and found better ways for him to manage that time and accommodate for any activity possible.
On the basketball court, Baumgarte is a menace. Once he earned the starting gig at shooting guard for the Tigers, he quickly became the spark-plug defender that teammates could rely on to knock down any open 3-point shot.
Baumgarte’s fondest basketball memory from high school comes from his junior year when Herrin advanced past Columbia High School and Belleville Althoff in the Class 3A Mascoutah Sectional to take on East St. Louis in the semifinal round. The Tigers' playoff run ultimately came to an end against the Flyers, but the loss doesn’t outweigh the electrical atmosphere Baumgarte shared with fans and his teammates.
“It was just an incredible run for us that year because we didn’t enter the playoffs as a high seed or anything, so it felt like many people looked down on us and we showed that we were a better team than other schools,” said Baumgarte.
Basketball season wasn't even the most stressful time of the sports year for Baumgarte. That stress waited for the fall when he had to find ways to balance both his soccer and football schedules on top of his academics. During the school week, he would attend his soccer games and make as many football practices as possible before suiting up as the Tigers kicker on Friday nights.
Those late bus rides home left minimal time for sleep and homework, but Baumgarte is living proof that it can be done. The next step is trying to walk on and kick for the Salukis football team once team tryouts come around. Baumgarte has played soccer since he was 4 years old and learning how to kick a soccer ball ultimately led him to try out for the football team.
Saying goodbye to soccer certainly won’t be an easy task for Baumgarte, but he’s up for the challenges that his family has helped prepare him for.
“My family has always been supportive of me,” said Baumgarte. “Any time my parents missed one of my games, they felt like it was the end of the world, but I just told them it’s okay because they’ve made it to so many other games.
“At school, my teachers have been incredibly supportive of me. They’re not required to come out to our games and show support, but them being there and showing support for me and other student-athletes goes to show the strength of the Herrin community.”
Baumgarte was also a member of Herrin’s tennis team, while also participating in clubs such as the ACES team, math team, drafting club, rotary club, and above all, serving as the Vice President for the student government. The goal of participating in so many activities for Baumgarte was to show the National Honors Society that he was the real deal.
After going on school visits to the University of Illinois and Mississippi State University, it became clear that SIU was the right choice for Baumgarte after offering him academic scholarships. On the visit to SIU, Baumgarte was able to meet with the Dean, who gave him a tour of the civil engineering program and ultimately persuaded him to stay closer to home.
“I always said three to four hours was going to be my max on how far I wanted to be away from home,” said Baumgarte. “My mom works at SIU’s Physical Plant and she really persuaded me to move the school to the top of my list.”
Baumgarte is also excited for the opportunity to room with his lifelong friend and former Herrin classmate, Zach Spruell, at SIU this fall. The two have been friends since they were 2 years old and talk daily in anticipation for that August 17th move-in date.
