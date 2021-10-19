Boys Soccer | Carterville-Herrin upsets Waterloo in regional semifinal

CARBONDALE — The Carterville-Herrin Lions came in as the sixth seed and shutout second seed Waterloo, 2-0, at the Class 2A Carbondale Boys Soccer Regional held at the Fralish Soccer Complex on Tuesday to advance to the championship game.

“What a game,” said Carterville-Herrin coach Chip Lennox. “I was looking for it to be a low scoring game – we were not going to come out and play cynically we were going to attack because we knew they would have some definite threats up top and some fast guys out of the middle looking for some counterattack opportunities. We had a couple shots on goal and those both went in, so we were super efficient. Waterloo deserved a goal or two, but our keeper Keegan Weber played the game of his life. Unbelievable.”

Carterville-Herrin (11-7-1) will play fifth seed Carbondale at 4 p.m. Friday. The Lions beat Carbondale late in the season for the first time in program history. The Terriers beat third seed Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden, 2-1, in the second semifinal.

The Lions were out-shot by the Bulldogs 8-2 with Carterville-Herrin scoring on both their shots on goal. Weber and center back Riley Sims combined to keep Waterloo out of the net.

“I wasn’t expecting a shutout – I was more expecting a battle on their shots just trying to get to the ball and have my defense kick it out and clear it for me,” Weber said.

Besides the sophomore Weber and the two goal scorers the stars of the game were the Lions backline of senior Chandler Teeling and freshman Jake Mason on the outside and seniors Ty Morley, Burke Lange and Sims in the middle.

“We played an outstanding match, which was something we had been putting together for the whole season,” Morley said. “I couldn’t have imagined the game going any better.”

Carterville-Herrin drew first blood with 24 minutes left in the first half on a goal by Sims. The senior broke up the middle to get a one-on-one with the middle defender beating him to the right side. When the goalkeeper came out to contest the play, Sims got him out of position and easily tapped the ball into the net.

“It was just a breakaway – our keeper punted it and the ball was going and I just ran through it,” Sims said. “I was one-on-one with the goalie and got around him for an easy pass into the goal.”

Waterloo almost tied the game with 12:37 left in the first half on a hard shot by Henry Huels from about eight feet in front of Weber, but his quick one-timer hit the left corner of the goalpost and the crossbar and bounced out.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on and less than four minutes later Jake Cooling got free on a breakaway, but Weber made a dazzling point blank kick save.

“The ball somehow found my foot whenever I dove out and tried to block it I guess,” Weber said.

With 17 seconds remaining, Waterloo forward Christian Schramm got loose on a breakaway down the left side, but Morley closed quickly and his shot sailed wide right leaving the Lions up 1-0 at the half.

The Bulldogs came out aggressive and had another good scoring chance at the 7:20 mark on another shot by Cooling, but Sims made the save on the left side of the net.

“My defense played amazing – they were reason I was able to make so many saves,” Weber said. “Riley even made a good diving save when we needed it the most. It was a good play.”

With 26:18 remaining in the game, Cooling got off a great header that Weber made an equally great save on.

Waterloo had another great scoring chance with 19:58 remaining on a fantastic shot by Brenden Eschmann from just in front of Weber, but the sophomore made a phenomenal save off his knee and the ricochet cleared far enough away to defuse the situation.

“It was a great shot”, Weber said. “I saw my defense and then I saw the ball flying going towards the center of the goal, so I just said in my head I’m going for it if I miss it’s OK because I trust my team to score later. And lucky enough they got another one before the game ended.”

After stopping several more possible Bulldog scoring chances on good defensive plays the Lions scored on only its second shot on goal off a free kick from right side near the mid-stripe by Sims.

“I was just thinking get a good ball here we need something to go for us in a close game with a few minutes left and a goal would have sealed it and it sure did,” Sims said.

The kick found Lange just outside the goalie box and the senior scored an insurance goal with 6:41 remaining.

“It was a beautiful pass from my teammate that allowed me to simply shoot it into the corner,” Lange said. “It gave us a buffer and a little bit of confidence going into those last minutes and we knew we could hold out from there.”

In the second game, Carbondale took a 1-0 at the half on a goal by Eli Guyton with the assist going to Aziz Alhashil. With 30:23 left in the game, Terrier goalkeeper senior Alex VanWinkle was injured during a scrum near the right goalpost and had to leave the game.

Freshman Koty Miller replaced him between the pipes and the Terrier defense didn’t allow a shot on him during the three minutes he played before VanWinkle returned.

One minute and 36 seconds later, Charles Vaca Diez tied the game on a blast from left side that scored into the right corner. The Terriers regained the lead with 11:54 remaining on a goal by T.J. Person.

