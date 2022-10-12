Boys Soccer | Murphysboro edges Massac County to set up regional title game with Althoff

MURPHYSBORO — Cade Brooks scored his second goal of the game off a corner kick with 11:11 remaining to lead Murphysboro to a 2-1 win over Massac County in the semifinals of the Murphysboro IHSA Class 1A Boys Soccer Regional played on the turf of “Doc” Bencini Field.

“We practiced that set play this week, so it was nice to see that actually work,” said Murphysboro coach Michael Lydy. “Massac played really well. We beat them by one twice and we tied, so they’ve improved a lot.”

The Red Devils drew first blood with 13:28 remaining in the first half when Brooks was set up in front of the net by Angel Lemus for the goal. The score remained 1-0 at the half in favor of Murphysboro with the Red Devils out-shooting the Patriots 2-0.

“That first goal was a little surprising to be honest,” Brooks said. “It went in when the goalie slipped up. I was just happy it went in.”

With 23:30 remaining, Brooks had a good chance to increase the lead, but Ashton Reinwald made a good save on the point blank shot from the middle. Massac County tied the game 3:09 later on a goal by Davis off a corner kick from the right side by Jack Turner.

Brooks regained the lead for Murphysboro on a header off a corner kick with 11:11 remaining from the right side by Van Woosley. The goal was his 24th of the season to tie him with David Taylor for the team lead.

“We knew we had to come up in the end,” Brooks said. “As soon as it got late I knew I had to do something myself to get this team to go to the regional championship. It was a good header and the keeper almost had it. We played a heck of a Massac County team. We came in thinking we’d beat them by three, but that wasn’t to be.”

Massac County was threatening with 6:04 remaining, but the rebound was wide. A minute later, the Patriots had back-to-back corner kicks from the right side again, but Wills made a good save on Davis’ header.

One minute and two seconds later, the Patriots almost tied it up when the ball bounced around in from of Keyshaun Wills, but Massac County couldn’t get the final toe on the ball as it squirted past the left goal post.

The Patriots had two more good chances with less than a minute and a half left on corner kicks from the left side, but each time the Red Devil defense kicked the ball out.

“We moved our senior defender up and had a couple of good chances at the end and almost got the goal to put us right back into the game,” said Massac County coach Kyle Reinwald. “Had the heart just unlucky at the end. That’s soccer for you.”

The fourth seeded Red Devils (18-3-1) will play top seed Belleville Althoff (22-1) for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday. This will be the first time the teams have played each other in either the postseason or the regular season since Murphysboro began its program in 2016.

“This is the most wins for the boys team in history and it ties the girls for the most wins for a soccer team here at Murphysboro,” Lydy said.

Murphysboro will be going for its second regional in the program’s history. The first time was in 2018. Althoff will be going for the sixth regional title in the seven years and is coming off a second place finish at the state tournament last season.

“It will be good fun to be playing Althoff for the first time,” Lydy said. “We’ve not lost at home this year, so I’m looking forward to it.”

In the first game, the Crusaders beat Mount Carmel, 10-0, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first minute and 14 seconds with Hank Gomric notching the first goal at the 41 seconds mark and scoring his second 33 seconds later on an assist by Aiden Welch.

“It obviously good to get a win to start the postseason right,” said Althoff coach Skip Birdsong. “The guys came out tonight and we were fortunate enough to stick a couple in early in the game. We’ve now won 21 games in a row and as it builds it gets a little harder and you start to worry about it a little bit.”

Over the next 13:17, Brody Bugger, Welch, Finley Williams, Jake Pollock and Kyle Fitting scored to up the lead to 7-0 with 25:29 remaining in the half. Sam Medlin scored with 4:26 left to give the Crusaders an 8-0 lead at the half to trigger the mercy rule.

With 9:20 remaining in the 20-minute second half, Stephen Land scored to give the Crusaders a 9-0 lead. With 2:21 remaining, Fitting scored his second goal on a rebound.