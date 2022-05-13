Boys Tennis | Carbondale claims South Seven title

MARION — Kabeer Ahuja and Kurt Robinson both avenged earlier losses to win flight championships before rushing off to receive their high school diplomas and in doing so helped the Carbondale boys tennis team capture the South Seven Conference tournament title once again Saturday.

The Terriers have won the conference tournament seven of the last eight years (that it’s been held) and claimed 10 titles over the last two decades, but this one was particularly special.

For starters, Ahuja and Robinson took the top medals in the No. 1 and 2 singles flights, respectively, with wins over players from Belleville Althoff that beat them earlier in the season, before hurrying to the Banterra Center to join their graduation ceremony.

But a bigger reason was junior teammate Macyeo Franks was in attendance for the first time this season watching his fellow Terriers. Franks is battling a type of bone cancer, osteosarcoma, and has undergone six months of chemotherapy and had part of his leg replaced with a steel rod.

Franks, who was a first-team all-conference pick as a sophomore, would’ve been in either the No. 1 or 2 spot this season, said head coach Mike Butler.

“I’ve never been happier to see a kid stand on the sideline and cheer on his teammates while they were playing for him,” Butler said.

The Terriers finished the day with 27 points to finish ahead of Althoff (21), Centralia (19), Marion (17) and Mount Vernon (5), but had enough points to know the title was theirs before Ahuja and Robinson finished their matches and zipped off to graduation.

“Beyond special,” Butler said. “My heart in 35 years of coaching multiple sports has never been this full. To have Macyeo come here and enjoy today and be a part of this team, and for my three seniors to rise up and avenge a loss midseason to Althoff, and against kids they’ve lost to in their careers, and to have newcomers come in who haven’t played before and get second and first in the two doubles flights, I can’t tell you the fortitude, the perseverance, the passion, the focus — every word you could come up with as a coach, you want to use as an adjective right now — but I can tell you this: happy, happy.”

Ahuja’s win over Althoff senior Cole Curtis in the finals ended in epic fashion as the pair battled in a long tiebreaker with all eyes left at the Crisp Sports Complex on them as all the five other courts were now empty — and those who played across town in doubles now with their teammates, as well.

Needing to win by two points, Ahuja finally earned a 15-13 win when Curtis put the ball in the net then lobbed one out of bounds on consecutive serves.

“I was just trying not to think and relying on my instincts,” Ahuja said. “It was a hard match and a fun match, for sure. It’s amazing. Now I have to go graduate.”

Marion senior Alex Gott, who lost to Ahuja in the first round, took third with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Centralia’s Ryder Kroger.

The final match at No. 2 singles was also a dandy with Robinson outlasting Althoff’s Jack Nester by a score of 7-6, 1-6, 10-6. Marion’s Logan Arnold, who was blanked 6-0, 6-0 by Robinson, placed third by beating Centralia’s Braydon Maas in a tiebreaker, 10-8.

“We had played before and it was a fun match,” Robinson said. “I definitely didn’t do as well as I felt I should’ve and Jack played a great match, of course, because he always does, but that was like extra fuel for me today to come out and get a win the second time around.”

Neither could break the other’s serve in the first set, Robinson said, except for one time each and those came back to back. But low shots to avoid net slams and passing shots down the line helped take the first set.

Then after Nester raced out to a lead in the second set and won, nature called to help Robinson get back on track — he used his break before the tiebreaker set to jog to the restrooms at the complex which sits between the baseball and softball fields, not knowing if there was a time limit on such a thing or not.

“I was curious about that,” Robinson said. “I just felt more confident coming back. It felt nice to go and cool off, honestly. Coming back it was like a fresh start, almost a new match. I just played as hard as I could and got the win.”

Coming back from the bathroom, Butler met Robinson and told him the team had already mathematically won the team championship. He made sure Ahuja knew, as well.

“They knew and that’s why I told them to play loose and great things will happen,” Butler said. “You’ve got nothing but being a flight champion left now and when you do that, you won’t remember that. Your year is up on the school wall now and you’ll remember that. There’s nothing on the banner with your name on it — there’s a year and you’re who put it there.”

There were certainly a lot of names involved for the Terriers.

Ahmed Hindi took third place at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Marion’s Nathan Hendry, while Arka Kolay won the No. 4 flight with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Althoff’s Stephen Land in the title match.

And in doubles, Carbondale’s Johnny Lai and Louis Van Mulyder finished second to Centralia’s Andrew Martin and Brock Milburn at No. 1, then Cooper Brown and Jackson Connelly won first at No. 2 with a clinching win over Centralia’s Chase Fischer and Jed Martin.

Those points added up to another conference championship for the Terriers and it came against an Althoff program having a strong season, even if it meant winning a healthy number of tiebreakers to do it.

“That’s what it should be when you’ve got a great program in Althoff and a great program in Carbondale,” Butler said. “That one inch separates you and today that inch was ours.”

Althoff’s Tyler Schmieder was the No. 3 flight champion with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Centralia’s Thomas Ha in the finals. At No. 4, third place went to Marion’s Noah Motsinger after his tiebreaker win over Centralia’s Logan Meier.

Marion also placed third in both the doubles flights, which were held at the Russell Street courts, with both taking wins over Althoff. Ben Moll and Ben Marlo played for the Wildcats at No. 1, while Zach Walters and Diego Andres rallied for the tiebreaker win after losing their first set.

Those wins helped Carbondale by preventing the Crusaders from picking up extra team points, but in the end it was the Terriers finishing with the most hardware in front of their biggest fan.

A special day, indeed.

“I’ll cry a lot later,” Butler said. “I promise.”

