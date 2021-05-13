Boys Tennis | Carbondale sweeps Herrin

CARBONDALE — Carbondale beat Herrin, 7-2, to complete a sweep of its season series in a non-conference boys tennis match Thursday on the Terriers' tennis courts.
“At this time of the season I’m interested in sectional seedings and with Herrin being one of the better teams in our sectional we need a win and convincingly at No. 1 and 2 singles and one doubles,” said Carbondale coach Mike Butler. “I thought Kurt (Robinson) and Kabeer (Ahuja) were fantastic in singles and backed it up in doubles. I can’t be more pleased because right now they’ve dictated their spot. Right now if they go singles, they would be the one and two seed or at least the one and three. If they go doubles they are easily the one seed. Now they have four more matches to prove themselves."
The Terriers improve to 9-1 on the season, with a home match against Fairfield next Tuesday followed by Marion on the road and the South Seven Conference tournament hosted by Centralia next week.
Herrin dropped to 3-5. Carbondale won the first meeting between the two teams, 5-4, on April 27 in Herrin.
“I was not disappointed,” said Herrin coach Matt McManaway. “We tried different doubles teams today, especially putting our freshmen together at No. 1 for the first time and they played well, despite what the score said. I’m happy overall because we’re young and because of that we make silly mistakes.”
Robinson, Ahuja, Maceyo Franks and Sam Baker had a perfect afternoon winning both in singles and in doubles.
“I can’t say enough about Maceyo,” Butler said. “For a sophomore who’s never played before, his experience has been on the fly. He’s gotten better every match to the point if I send Kabeer in doubles he will get seeded in singles as a three seed as a No. 3 player.”
Ahuja swept his No. 2 singles match against senior Matthew Smith, 6-0 and 6-0.
“I’m not sure, but I might have just give up 10 to 15 points the entire match,” Ahuja said. “I usually play No. 1 singles where there is more competition, but he was a good player and it was a good match.”
Robinson won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2, over freshman Michael Cagle. Robinson fell behind 2-0 in the first set, including losing the second in deuce, before ripping off 10 straight games.
“I tend to get off to a slow start, but once I can make sure I can stay in the right mind space I can really get things going for me,” Robinson said. “The big thing for me is if I can get my flat first serve in because I can get more speed off of that and push the opponent back on their toes and control the point."
Cagle snapped that streak in the second set in a big way not giving up a point to win the fifth game. Robinson won the next game in deuce and Cagle won again before Robinson won the final game 40-30 to take the match.
Robinson and Ahuja teamed up at No. 1 singles against Cagle and the No. 6 singles player fellow freshman Keegan Weber, who beat sophomore Ahmed Hindi, 6-2, 6-1.
“We have good chemistry and we work good together,” Ahuja said. “We’re juniors and we’ve been playing together quite a bit since seventh or eight grade. Earlier Kurt played with another player, but we’re better together.”
Robinson and Ahuja jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Cagle and Weber rallied to tie the set 4-4. Robinson and Ahuja closed out the first set by winning 50-15 and 50-30.
The second set was tied 1-1 before the Carbondale team won 50-30 on Robinson’s serve. With Cagle serving the fourth set went to deuce and lasted 15 points before Carbondale came out on top.
Robinson and Ahuja closed out the set and match winning 50-15, 60-40 in deuce and 50-30 to give the Terriers its fifth win after leading 4-2 following singles.
Franks won at No. 3 singles over sophomore Brady Quaglia, 6-0, 6-4, and teamed with Hindi at No. 3 doubles to beat the team of Smith and sophomore Brisden Quaglia, 6-2, 6-4.
Baker won his No. 5 singles match, 6-3, 6-2, over sophomore Camren Christ and teamed with senior Jackson Beaupre to win at No. 2 doubles in a tie-breaker, 3-6, 6-3 (10-8), over Christ and Brady Quaglia.