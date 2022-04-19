Boys Tennis | Terriers top Centralia 7-2 in first conference match of the year

CARBONDALE – The Terriers tennis team took a 7-2 win against Centralia on Tuesday in the first true dual match Carbondale has had this year.

”I’m happy with the outcome to beat a conference opponent and one with a historic tradition like Centralia. We left a couple out there but at the same time, I applaud my seniors’ efforts,” Carbondale coach Mike Butler said after the match. “Kabeer Ahuja, Kurt Robinson and Arka Kolay set the tone dominating their matches – one, two and four singles. I love their effort.”

While the win is nice and the team will leave the courts feeling happy, Butler was admittedly frustrated throughout the match, especially when it came to volleys and service returns, saying some of the returns left him with “bile in his mouth.” But, he can’t help but smile about the implications of getting a big win and still having room for improvements.

“That’s why the word is coach and not bus driver. If there’s no room for improvement, I’d just be the bus driver. I love our effort and I love what we do,” he said. “They love the game and that’s the best part. Now we have to fine-tune the mechanics and learn to be mentally strong and I think we’ll get better.”

Carbondale entered Tuesday’s dual match with a 5-4 record, despite playing some of the best programs around the state and outside of it. Butler said the reason for overloading his schedule is to prepare his players for the postseason tournaments.

“The fact is that our schedule sets us up for a one-day conference tournament and a one-day tournament to qualify for state,” he said. “By getting that experience on the road and playing those powerhouses, it lets us realize the level we have to get to to truly succeed down here.”

Players like senior captain Kurt Robinson understand that.

“In the postseason, you’re obviously going to be playing against the better players from the area. When we play against those tougher teams and individuals, usually from up north, even if we don’t come out on top, it’ll prepare us,” he said. “Playing from behind gets you into that mindset and you have that attitude come postseason to fight for that win.”

Robinson won his singles match in straight sets and came back out to win his doubles match 10-4 with partner Johnny Lai. Ahuja also won his singles match in straight sets as did Kolay.

“Kabeer is a great player – state qualifier last year, as is Kurt. Both are consistent in different things,” Butler said. “Kurt’s more consistent in angles and placement and Kabeer has raw power. Arka is a wall. I’m thrilled with that senior leadership.”

While Carbondale would’ve entered the season with the goal of winning the conference and sectional titles anyway, a cancer diagnosis to junior Maceyo Franks added motivation for the team. The Terriers wear his name on their sleeves and have been playing this year with heavy hearts and extra fire as their teammate battles a much tougher opponent than any they’ll see across the court.

“We obviously wish he could be out here playing with us. We’ll always be here if he needs anything throughout these trying months he’ll be going through,” Robinson said. “Life’s tough sometimes like that. We keep him our mind throughout the season and we’re going to try to win the conference and sectional championships for him.”

Ahuja echoed that.

“We’re definitely missing him. We always remember how great of a player he is and, obviously we want him to get better so we can play with him again.”

Butler called Franks the “driving force behind this team” and said the team not only wears his name across their sleeve but carries “his spirit inside their hearts.” For Robinson, winning a sectional and conference championship will mean much more than just putting another year on the fence inside the Carbondale tennis complex.

“It’ll be everything. To be able to win and, obviously put a number up on the side of the courts, but more importantly win for him,” he said. “Winning for him will mean a lot. A lot of us are really close friends with him and we’re thinking of him every time we step on the courts and put on our uniform.”

The Terriers will be back in action Wednesday, taking on Carmi-White County at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0