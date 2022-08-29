Carbondale Community High School introduces Hall of Fame inductees

The 1993-94 state runner-up Terriers basketball team was among honorees at the Carbondale Community High School Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday. The team joined the school’s Hall of Fame as part of a class which also included two coaches, nine players and four fans.

Led by Head Coach Tim Bleyer, who also was among the evening’s inductees, the Terriers' squad finished the season with a record of 28-4, losing the class AA state championship game 61-60 to Peoria Manual. The team was one of the highest-scoring squads ever in the state tournament and may be the only team in history to have beaten both the eventual class A and AA state champions, posting wins over Pinckneyville and Peoria Manual in the Southern Illinoisan Tip-Off Classic earlier in the year.

Marshall Snyder, point guard for the team, called the group “a beautiful collection of players and people.”

Bleyer also was inducted and recognized for his tenure as CCHS boys’ basketball coach in the late 1980s and early 1990s as well as six years of service as the school’s athletic director. Under his leadership, the Terriers posted a 142-31 overall record, including appearances in five regionals, two sectionals and two Super-Sectionals.

More than 250 people attended the awards dinner which, for the first time, included the induction of coaches and athletes from Attucks High School. Attucks served the community’s African American population until 1964 and Attucks inductees included Joseph “Doc” Russell who coached boys basketball and track for the Bluebirds from 1948-1959. Under his coaching, Attucks was the first all-Black high school to participate in the Illinois state basketball playoffs.

Attucks alumnus Edward Blythe was also inducted to the Hall of Fame. Blythe played basketball and baseball all four years, graduating in 1960. He was named to the 1960 All-Southern Illinois basketball team, the 1960 Area All-Star basketball team and was a special mention in the 1960 Illinois All-State player selection.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame were:

Football basketball and track standout Jim Andrew (1976-1979) who set a number of school records in track and field.

Softball pitcher Dede Darnell-Zupanci (1984-1988) who was all-conference for three years and went on to a stellar career with SIU Softball.

Softball player Jane Beyler (1972) who played softball and basketball at the University of California Los Angeles at the dawn of Title IX sports for women.

Christy Long-Adams (2004-2007) was a three-year All-South SICA volleyball selection and was named the Southern Illinoisan’s Volleyball Player of the Year in her senior season.

Larry Lutz who played football, baseball and wrestled for the Terriers during his high school career 1965-1969. The football squad posted a 30-4-2 record during his tenure and won back-to-back South 7 Conference titles.

Bess Maxwell who competed in YMCA swimming as a CCHS student, 1968-1972 when there were no other girls’ sports. At the University of Arizona, she was a four-year starter on the women’s basketball team and played collegiate tennis for two years.

Marty Pulley who was all conference in both football and baseball in 1976 and later played professional baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Brian Welch, who played baseball, basketball and football at CCHS and was named the Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 1982.

“Super Fans” added to the Hall of Fame included Larry and Helen Moon, Willard “Tom Cat” Brown and Richard Kelley.

The CCHS Hall of Fame was established in 2012, with classes inducted every other year.