The Carterville Lions volleyball team enjoyed a successful run at the River-to-River Conference tournament it hosted Saturday.

Coach Nathan Emrick’s crew went undefeated on the day to capture the Gold Division championship.

Carterville opened Pool A play with a hard-fought three-set win over Benton (16-25, 25-23, 15-7), followed up with a three-set win over Du Quoin (25-21, 9-25, 15-11) and finished with a straight-set win over Harrisburg (26-24, 25-15).

The Lions then knocked off a strong Nashville team in the semifinals and beat Pinckneyville in the championship of the Gold Bracket.

The Panthers had advanced to the title game by winning Pool B with wins over Massac County (25-22, 25-21), Herrin (22-25, 25-21, 15-11), and Madison (25-9, 25-8).

Nashville, which placed third overall, won Pool C, defeating Murphysboro (25-12, 25-16); Anna-Jonesboro (25-9, 25-12); and West Frankfort (25-10, 25-13).

Murphysboro, which placed fifth overall, went 2-1 in pool play. The Red Devils went on to finish first in the Silver Bracket, knocking off Massac County and Du Quoin.

Herrin, which was ninth overall, finished third in its pool. The Tigers rallied to win the Bronze Bracket with wins over Benton and West Frankfort.

Named All-Tournament at Carterville were: Hayley Dueker and Emma Rogers of Carterville; Kallie Oestreicher of Du Quoin; Karli Mann of Herrin; Adalyn Gower of Massac County; Sarah Cook and Megan McNitt of Murphysboro; Emma Behrmann and Carly Kasten of Nashville; and Ava Adcock of Pinckneyville.

MULE KICKOFF TOURNEY

In another big volleyball tournament involving mostly local teams, host Fairfield placed first overall, defeating Norris City/Omaha/Enfield in the championship match of the Gold Bracket: 25-19, 25-23.

Fairfield advanced to the final by posting wins in Pool A over Mount Vernon (25-12, 25-8), Christopher (25-8, 25-18), and Robinson (25-7, 24-26, 15-13).

NCOE, competing in Pool C, advanced to the finals with wins over Cisne (25-20, 25-10), Lawrenceville (25-16, 25-14) and Teutopolis (25-19, 25-12). North Posey, Indiana beat Newton in straight sets in the Gold Bracket to finish in third place overall.

Fifth place went to North Clay who beat Mount Carmel in the final of the Silver Bracket.

Chester beat Carbondale in the finals of the Bronze Bracket (19-25, 25-19, 15-13) to claim ninth place overall. Cisne beat Oblong in the final of the Copper Bracket for 13th place overall.

On the day, Carbondale beat Oblong in Pool B (25-23, 21-25, 15-11) before dropping matches to North Posey (25-20, 25-15) and Mount Carmel (25-20, 25-22). The Terriers bounced back to beat Christopher in the semifinals of the Bronze Bracket (25-15, 25-16) before falling to Chester.

The Bearcats, after falling to Fairfield to kick off Pool A play, dropped a match to Robinson (25-17, 25-18), but then bounced back to beat Mount Vernon (24-26. 25-17, 15-7).

The Rams, who went winless in their pool and lost their first match in the Copper Bracket to Oblong, managed to beat Gallatin County (25-15, 25-11) to claim 15th place.

Chester went 2-1 in Pool D, beating Gallatin County (25-20,. 25-19) and Newton (12-25, 25-21, 15-8) before falling to North Clay (25-21, 25-22). In the Bronze Bracket, Chester popped Lawrenceville (25-23, 15-25, 15-8) ahead of its win over Carbondale.

The All-Tournament Team included: MVP Emersyn Robbins of Fairfield; Rylee Edwards and Mabry Ellis, also of Fairfield; Hinsley Everett and Jaydee Melton of NCOE; Brooke Schafer of Newton; Siri Fullop and Addie Fullop of North Posey; Amiah Hargrove of Christopher; Morgan Hance of North Clay; Kathryn Blake of Mount Carmel; Averie Summerlin of Carbondale; and Halle Gower of Robinson.

NOW A HOOSIER

Former Mount Vernon High School and Rend Lake College standout basketball player Jackson Creel announced that he has walked on to play at Indiana University in Bloomington.

A 6-foot-5 forward, Creel averaged 13 points and four rebounds, and nearly three assists a game last year for Rend Lake. Creel started 65 games for the Warriors in all. His father, Doug, was a longtime coach at Mount Vernon and assisted Brian Gamber at Rend Lake.