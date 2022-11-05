Boys Cross Country | Benton's Gavin Genisio claims gold in cross country

PEORIA – Benton's Gavin Genisio ran himself right into his school and state's record books Saturday morning when he captured the Class 1A state cross country title at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Genisio churned out a time of 14 minutes, 57.51 seconds, quite remarkable considering the fact that the weather was uncooperative. Winds were registered at 40-to-50 mph on occasion and there was also a cold, steady rain as temperatures plummeted into the upper 40s.

"I stayed back in the pack until about the two-mile mark and then I took off," Genisio said. "Winning this one is a big relief to me. I've been trying to do this since my freshman year."

Genisio said that what makes the win even more special to him is the fact that his coach - Brent McLain - won the cross country state championship 40 years ago to the day that he did.

"Coach McLain has helped me so much these last three years. He has taught me a lot about distance running. I can't thank him enough. Winning this championship is as much for him, my teammates, school and community as it is for me."

Mostly because of Genisio's performance, the Rangers placed fifth overall in the team standings. Chicago DePaul College Prep was first followed by Riverdale, Chicago Latin and Normal University High.

Pinckneyville junior Isaac Teel placed second overall in 15:04.99, seven seconds back of Genisio, also a junior. It was the same spread of time as the Benton Sectional last week.

Gabriel McLain of Benton was ninth overall in 15:46.15. Cole Buchanan of the Rangers was 15th in 16:01.1. There were 258 runners in the boys' race.