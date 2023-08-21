According to Benton boys cross country coach Brent McLain, the bullseye is squarely on his team’s back entering the 2023 season.

The Rangers just might be fast enough and deep enough to make the rest of Illinois miss the target.

Not only do they return the defending Class 1A champion, they return their other top two runners from last year and could have the necessary depth behind them to win the school’s first state title at a sport where they’ve fared very well for most of the last decade.

Benton has either won a regional or qualified for the state meet every year since 2015. One online poll has the Rangers ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

“All eye candy,” McLain said on Sunday. “We’re devoting all our energy to training because if you let the kids run with it and think it’s all over, that they’re just going to hand you the trophy on Nov. 4, you’re in trouble.”

It’s that day when the IHSA holds its state meet at fabled Detwiler Park in Peoria. That could be another historic day for Southern Illinois athletes. Not only does Gavin Genisio have a good chance to repeat last year’s Class 1A title, Marion’s Dylon Nalley might repeat as the Class 2A champion with perhaps one of the fastest times in the park’s history.

And if McLain’s plan comes together as he envisions it, Benton will take the big plaque home to Franklin County.

“We have the firepower up front,” he said. “Our goal is to see if the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh runners can make a difference. You can be the No. 5 runner in this sport but be as important as No. 1.”

Which is why McLain is happy with the leadership Genisio is providing in preseason. Just as he learned from the example of former sectional champ Reece Johnson a few years ago, Genisio is teaching younger teammates what it takes to excel at a sport that by its nature is a referendum on your toughness every time you run.

Genisio’s style of leadership is different from Johnson’s nurturing manner, according to McLain.

“He’s more of the ‘follow me and I’ll show you what to do.’ Just try to hang with me and you’ll get better,” McLain said. “He doesn’t try to run away from everybody on our team during practice but encourages them and tells them to stick with it.

“You see a defending state champion busting his butt during practice and the other kids see that. They learn a lot from just watching him.”

The same could easily be said for Nalley. In overcoming sloppy conditions last year to take the Class 2A meet, Nalley finished 22 seconds ahead of everyone else. His time of 14:44.62 was nowhere near his best at Detwiler; he zipped through a previous race in 14:03.

Nalley and the Wildcats are running a pair of regular season events at Detwiler. Coach Scott Gill is optimistic Nalley will become the ninth man in the park’s 50-plus year history to break 14 minutes.

“He’s a machine is all I can tell you,” said Gill. “He’s got a tremendous work ethic.”

Nalley could lead Marion to a second straight top 10 finish at the very least. If teammates like Mekye Lomax and Cade Parks, whose family moved back to Marion after spending the last two years in Oklahoma, can become top 25 runners, a top five showing wouldn’t be out of the question.

The other storyline to watch this year is SIRR realignment that has moved Benton into the Mississippi – and into direct competition with perennial contender Pinckneyville. The Panthers’ Isaac Teel is not only more than capable of pushing Genisio but beating him.

“He’s one of the greatest 1A runners in Southern Illinois history,” McLain said of Teel. “He’s 100% a threat. Gavin knows how good he is.”