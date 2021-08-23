Boys Cross Country | Storm knows consistency will be key to the Terriers' goals

There is no doubt that Partlow will be the tone-setter for the Terriers this season. The senior was credited by Storm for having the best summer training of his career and has increased his focus to compete among the best in the state.

“Tucker did a great job of showing him the way, but I believe Alex is motivated to show he can still compete at a very high level even though he is doing most of his training solo,” said Storm. “Track season was a huge confidence booster for Alex, and he is hungry to be the best in the state. Alex has goals he wants to accomplish before he is done, and I think with his summer training plus his increased focus he could be in the Top 5 at the state meet.”

Carbondale will have to compete against opponents in the South Seven Conference before any postseason action. The exciting news for Storm’s club is they are back to hosting the conference meet in Carbondale on Oct. 14 after traveling all of last season with no home course due to the COVID-19 restrictions at SIU.

Storm said it’s been a long time coming.