Boys Cross Country | Storm knows consistency will be key to the Terriers' goals

The Carbondale boys cross country team hopes for consistency behind one of the states best long distance runners in Alex Partlow.
Terriers coach Greg Storm labeled Partlow as the ‘senior leader’ for his roster, but wouldn’t go as far as saying all the leadership falls on him. Even after Partlow enjoyed first-place finishes at the Class 1A Highland Regional and Olney Sectional last October.
Storm is excited for fellow returnees: Chace Massie, Sam Mathias, and Phoenix Richard. Ajay Altman will also be returning for the Terriers after sitting out the past two years, but has already shown Storm his leadership qualities.
“(Ajay) has shown that he is really trying to get the young guys and returners on the same page to help the team,” Storm said on Sunday. “Alex leads by example, and we hope the young guys can pick up on that to motivate them to improve.”
Carbondale’s 1-2 punch over the past few seasons had been Partlow and 2021 graduate Tucker Poshard. Partlow, who took home The Southern Illinoisan’s boys cross country of the year nomination last season, credited Poshard for competing at the top of races because it allowed his teammate to pace himself.
Storm was asked who he expects to compete at the top with Partlow this season.
“There is going to be a sizable gap between Alex and the rest of our group,” he said. “We hope the rest of the group can just keep improving for October.”
There is no doubt that Partlow will be the tone-setter for the Terriers this season. The senior was credited by Storm for having the best summer training of his career and has increased his focus to compete among the best in the state.
“Tucker did a great job of showing him the way, but I believe Alex is motivated to show he can still compete at a very high level even though he is doing most of his training solo,” said Storm. “Track season was a huge confidence booster for Alex, and he is hungry to be the best in the state. Alex has goals he wants to accomplish before he is done, and I think with his summer training plus his increased focus he could be in the Top 5 at the state meet.”
Carbondale will have to compete against opponents in the South Seven Conference before any postseason action. The exciting news for Storm’s club is they are back to hosting the conference meet in Carbondale on Oct. 14 after traveling all of last season with no home course due to the COVID-19 restrictions at SIU.
Storm said it’s been a long time coming.
“We were able to get a few home meets this year,” said Storm. “(SIU) is working with us to get their course ready and give the teams a fair but difficult track. We are extremely excited about it because it gives us a chance to showcase our runners in front of families and friends that cannot travel.”
Storm noted his team knows its Route-13 rival Marion will be tough competition in the conference this season. The Wildcats return the majority of their Top 7 runners including sophomore Dylon Nalley who placed second behind Partlow at regionals last October.
“I know they are getting some early recognition in preseason ranks and think they will be the toughest competition,” said Storm. “Althoff could surprise and Centralia and Mount Vernon can always throw a few kids in there to make the race close.”
The Terriers still have last season’s conference meet in the back of their minds.
“Last year at conference, Marion was heavy favorites and we made them earn it with a slim victory, but we are not sure if it will play out like that again,” said Storm. “With us hosting conference this year, we hope that our familiarity with the course will help us.”
Other names to monitor across the area will be Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio and the Rangers who also return senior Chase Owens and sophomore Mason Tieffel.
On the opposite side of the SIRR Conference will be Pinckneyville sophomore Isaac Teel and senior Dylan Bledsoe competing alongside Du Quoin senior Landon Swiney.
