Cross Country | Marion boys, Centralia girls win South Seven Conference meet

CARBONDALE — It was just a ho-hum day at the office for Marion High School junior Dylon Nalley. Another win and another medal. It was a much more memorable day, however, for Marion freshman Kara Odum.

Nalley's first-place finish with a time of 15 minutes, 18.48 seconds was stunningly good considering the fact that runners had to, at least on occasion, deal with a strong southerly wind.

And Nalley wasn't the only Wildcat standout on this day. Three of his teammates - Mekye Lomax (16:41.4), Sean Hudspath (16:45.53), and Benja Stone (16:52.73) - placed second, third and fourth.

That onslaught of strong performances allowed Marion to claim the team title with a low score of 24 points. Carbondale was second (50). Mount Vernon was third (57). Belleville Althoff was fourth with 109 points and Centralia was fifth with 111 points. Cahokia - the sixth member of the conference - fielded a team but only competed at the junior varsity level.

Marion boys coach Scott Gill said he was thrilled with his squad's performance.

"This was a very big win for us. Anytime you win the conference, it's big," said the first-year head coach. "We had to run the race without our No. 5 starter, Hayden Lees, who was out with an injury. I think we're running very well going into the regional meet at Highland next week (Saturday, Oct. 22). Of course, there's always room for improvement, but I like what I have seen from these kids in recent weeks."

Nalley, who may have the fastest cross country time in the state this fall, said "it felt great" to win medalist honors, but was not overly excited.

"It was a good day, but just another race," the junior said. "This course was pretty tough, and when you factor in the wind, it was much harder to run a good time today. I'm going to keep training hard - keep doing all the things I've been doing all season - to get ready for regional next week in Highland."

"Dylon just continues to impress us with his efforts," Gill said. "This course was one-tenth of a mile further than the normal three-mile course, but his time was still spectacular. I'm very pleased with where he is physically and mentally right now."

Rounding out the Top 10 boys individual performances were:

Zion Wilkins, Carbondale, fifth (17:13.9); Caedmon Cook, Mount Vernon, sixth (17:19.17); Trey Mygatt, Mount Vernon, seventh (17:27.89); Chace Massie, Carbondale, eighth (17:37.23); Ben Wollard, Carbondale, ninth (17:40.02); and Lucas Ratcliff, Carbondale, 10th (17:46.78).

In the girls race, Centralia runners placed fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth, and 10th to capture the team title with a composite score of 27 points.

Carbondale was second at 55 points. Althoff was third at 79. Mount Vernon was fourth at 91 points and Marion was fifth with 92 points. Cahokia did not field a girls team.

Top individual runner was Eris Nelson of Althoff with a time of 20 minutes, 11.02 seconds. Marion's Odum was second in 20:43.43. Olivia Buffington, Carbondale, was third (22:19.92) followed by Raelyn Dearing, Centralia, fourth (22:30.41); Aurora Amason, Centralia, fifth (22:31.59); Reagan Cross, Centralia, sixth (22:35.79); Eislee Moore, Carbondale, seventh (22:41.23); Gracie Morgan, Centralia, eighth (22:45.63); Sophia Mayer, Centralia ninth (22:52.78); and Alli Lammers, Centralia, tenth (23:02.38).

Marion girls coach Jenna Griffith said Odum's second-place finish Thursday was stunning for a freshman at a varsity conference meet.

"Kara ran very strong today," Griffith said. "She continues to improve as the season progresses. I am so proud of her. Today, everyone was battling a strong wind, which affected times, but she still ran one of her better times this season.

"I fully expect Kara to do well at the regional and probably qualify for the sectional," Griffith continued. "She is running that well. She may be a year away from contending for state qualification, but you never know."

Griffith added that Odum plans to double up in the spring with sports, participating in both track and soccer.

Odum said the win meant a lot to her.

"I wasn't expecting anything today," she said. "I won the junior high state meet last year, but I know it's a big adjustment to compete at the high school level. No, I did not have any expectations this year. I am happy with the way things worked out today. I knew the Belleville runner was good."

Odum said she usually runs six miles on Mondays and Wednesdays when not racing and five miles each Tuesday and Thursday.

"I load up on the carbs on the day of the race," she said. "I felt pretty good today. It was pretty tough, though, running into the wind."